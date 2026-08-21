Third suspect arrested in connection with Reiger Park killings

Friday, August 21, 2026

A 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court today in connection with the brutal killing of two police officers and two civilians in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, earlier this month.



The suspect was arrested on Wednesday by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Germiston, following an intelligence-driven operation that traced him to Ekurhuleni.



The latest arrest brings to three the number of suspects identified and charged in connection with the murders.



The suspect faces charges similar to those of his co-accused.



Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Sphesihle Nkosi, commended the team for its swift and methodical response, which led to the suspect’s arrest.



“The Hawks will remain steadfast in their efforts to investigate and apprehend those who involve themselves in taking innocent lives, particularly the lives of our law enforcement officers,” Nkosi said.



Earlier, the Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, commended the multidisciplinary team, following the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the tragic shooting that took place on 7 August 2026.

READ | Cachalia commends arrest of second suspect in Reiger Park shooting

– SAnews.gov.za