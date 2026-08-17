Police arrest fifth suspect in murder of DA Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

Monday, August 17, 2026

The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made another breakthrough in the murder investigation of Umngeni Municipality Democratic Alliance (DA) Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, with the arrest of an additional suspect.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday in the Mpophomeni area and was expected to appear before the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ndlovu was murdered at his home in 2023, in full view of his wife and children.

The latest arrest brings the total number of suspects arrested and charged in connection with the murder to five.

“The PKTT investigation has established that Chief Simphiwe Zuma of Nxamalala in Impendle has been identified as the alleged mastermind who issued the hit order. Zuma remains in custody after being denied bail on two occasions,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

A hitman and a coordinator linked to the murder have already pleaded guilty to their involvement. Their plea proceedings are expected to be finalised on 21 August 2026 in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team remains resolute in its pursuit of those who orchestrate and execute political killings. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, and police will continue to pursue all outstanding leads to ensure that every person found to have played a role in this murder is brought before the courts.

“PKTT's message is clear: political killings will not be tolerated and those who order, finance, facilitate or execute these murders will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice,” the police said.

SAPS commends the investigative team for its continued work in ensuring that the Ndlovu family receives justice and that those responsible are held accountable. – SAnews.gov.za