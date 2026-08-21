Mathale to lead Limpopo ministerial imbizo

Friday, August 21, 2026

Police Deputy Cassel Mathale, together with the Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers, will lead a Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo in Giyani, Thomo Village in Limpopo.



“The imbizo aims to provide a platform for meaningful and effective engagement between the South African Police Service (SAPS), traditional leaders, community members, and key stakeholders on collaborative efforts to combat and prevent crime,” the police said on Friday.



Saturday’s imbizo will also entail tackling gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), stock theft, as well as other prevalent crimes affecting Thomo Village and surrounding communities.



According to the police, the engagement aims to identify practical, sustainable solutions and strengthen partnerships in the fight against crime. – SAnews.gov.za