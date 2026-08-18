Western Cape teenager to appear in court over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

A 16-year-old teenager arrested for allegedly accessing, possessing, facilitating and downloading child sexual abuse material is expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The teenager was arrested on Monday in Malmesbury, Western Cape, by the South African Police Service (SAPS), working closely with international law enforcement agencies.

Several child victims have been identified so far.

“A preliminary on-site analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices uncovered explicit images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation. The devices will undergo comprehensive forensic analysis to determine the full extent of the alleged offences,” the SAPS said.

Police said possible additional offences relating to fraud and money laundering form part of the ongoing investigation.

The SAPS National Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Team operationalised intelligence received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Embassy, and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The intelligence indicated that a target suspected of being linked to violent online networks commonly referred to as “764” was believed to be in South Africa.

“The 764 networks are violent international online extremist networks associated with child exploitation. These perpetrators reportedly target, blackmail and coerce minors into online sexual abuse, animal torture and other forms of harmful criminal activity.

“Following extensive investigations, the National SECI Team traced the teenager to an address in Malmesbury, where he was arrested on Monday,” police said.

The operation was led by the National SECI Team, supported by members of the Head Office Occult Unit, the Paarl Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, the Paarl K9 Unit and the Western Cape Crime Scene Investigation Unit, as well as agents from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at the US Embassy. – SAnews.gov.za