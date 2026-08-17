Cachalia commends arrest of second suspect in Reiger Park shooting

Monday, August 17, 2026

The Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, has commended the multidisciplinary team, following the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the tragic shooting in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, on 7 August 2026.

The team was led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit and flying squad, as well as the Reiger Park community.

The shooting claimed the lives of two members of the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit as well as two young civilian women.

The arrest of the second suspect follows the arrest of the first suspect last week, who has since appeared in court.

These developments demonstrate the commitment and determination of our law enforcement teams to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought before the courts to face justice but also highlight the importance of communities working together with the police.

“We commend the members of all the teams involved in this investigation for the progress that has been made. The arrest of a second suspect is another important step towards ensuring that everyone responsible for this senseless loss of life is held accountable.

“We thank the members of the community who have worked with our law enforcement teams and provided information that has assisted in advancing this investigation. The cooperation between communities and the police is critical in ensuring that those who commit such heinous crimes are brought to justice.

“We continue to mourn the loss of these two brave members who dedicated their lives to fighting gangs and protecting our communities. We also remember the two young women whose lives were tragically cut short.

“Our thoughts remain with all the bereaved families during this difficult period. We encourage the community to continue working with the police and to share any information that may assist in identifying and apprehending those who remain at large,” the Minister said.

The two police officers were conducting patrols in the area when they heard gunshots and moved towards the source of the shots and were subsequently shot and killed.

A week ago, the Acting National Commissioner appealed to the community of Reiger Park and surrounding areas to stand with the police and assist investigators in bringing to justice those responsible for the killings. – SAnews.gov.za