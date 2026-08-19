Suspect arrested for counterfeit cigarettes

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Police continue to intensify efforts to curb contraband trade and distribution through the enforcement of the Counterfeit Goods Act, this as 57-year-old foreign national was arrested for the possession of suspected counterfeit cigarettes.



The arrest was made by the Welkom K9 Unit.



“On Tuesday, members attached to the Welkom K9 Unit received information about suspected illegal cigarettes that are being transported to an identified house in Welkom. Information was operationalised and led police to a house in Jim Fouchè Park, Welkom,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.



On arrival on the scene, entry was gained into the premises and police discovered a large quantity of boxes containing suspected illicit cigarettes.



“Preliminary investigations were conducted and the cigarettes were confirmed to be counterfeit,” the police said.



Police seized the boxes of illicit cigarettes estimated to be valued at R6.2 million rands.

The arrested suspect will appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court soon. – SAnews.gov.za