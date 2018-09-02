SA in China

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his spouse Dr Tshepo Motsepe received by President Xi Jinping for the State Visit's Welcome Ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in the People's Republic of China.

China, Africa aspire to reach new milestones

02 Sep 2018

The quest for industrialisation, skills development, FDI in manufacturing, beneficiation, agro-processing and skills transfer programmes will provide ample opportunity for advancing the interests of the two regions in a mutually beneficial manner, says DIRCO Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

President Ramaphosa on the State Visit to China

The fight against child abuse has to become a national priority
11 Jun 2018

1765 Views
11 Jun 2018

Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation. These are the guiding words of our icon and former President Nelson Mandela, cautioning the nation on the importance protecting children.

Continental unity thrust forward by AU Summit
19 Feb 2018

1734 Views
19 Feb 2018

Forging unity and building alliances amongst a group of nations is an integral part of any society. In Africa this unity and sense of purpose is driven by the African Union. During the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government on 28 and 29 January 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the unity of the continent was given a big push forward.

More required to end culture the of abuse and violence
14 Aug 2018

1233 Views
14 Aug 2018

This year marks 62 years since courageous and selfless women stood firm in the face of apartheid tyranny. The women of 1956 bravely stood against patriarchy and subjugation which sought to confine and define them.

Trades that pave way to prosperity
12 Jun 2018

1671 Views
12 Jun 2018

Every new house that is built or water, electricity or sewerage line connected in your area is a future job opportunity for a buddying young artisan. As our residential and industrial areas expand there is a greater demand for the technical skills of artisans to service their needs.

All of us have a duty to promote foreign investment
10 May 2018

1007 Views
10 May 2018

The new era of hope, inspired by the spirit of “Thuma Mina (or Send Me”) that was evoked by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in February is reverberating across our nation. It has a brought with it a sense of renewal that is moving our economy forward and has ushered in greater confidence in the country as an investment destination of choice.

Inclusivity is key in the fight against HIV
19 Jan 2018

1602 Views
19 Jan 2018

In recent years, South Africa has made great strides towards providing support to those infected and affected with HIV.

