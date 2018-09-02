President Cyril Ramaphosa and his spouse Dr Tshepo Motsepe received by President Xi Jinping for the State Visit’s Welcome Ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in the People’s Republic of China. Pic:DIRCO
The quest for industrialisation, skills development, FDI in manufacturing, beneficiation, agro-processing and skills transfer programmes will provide ample opportunity for advancing the interests of the two regions in a mutually beneficial manner, says DIRCO Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his spouse Dr Tshepo Motsepe arriving at the Great Hall of the People and is received by President Xi Jinping for the State Visit's Welcome Ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in the People's Republic of China.
Dr Tshepo Motsepe, the spouse of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa together with the People’s Republic of China’s first lady Madam Peng Liyuan on a guided tour of the College of Pre School Education at the Capital Normal University in Haidian, Beijing in the People’s Republic of China. Pics: DIRCO
Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation. These are the guiding words of our icon and former President Nelson Mandela, cautioning the nation on the importance protecting children.
Forging unity and building alliances amongst a group of nations is an integral part of any society. In Africa this unity and sense of purpose is driven by the African Union. During the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government on 28 and 29 January 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the unity of the continent was given a big push forward.
This year marks 62 years since courageous and selfless women stood firm in the face of apartheid tyranny. The women of 1956 bravely stood against patriarchy and subjugation which sought to confine and define them.
Every new house that is built or water, electricity or sewerage line connected in your area is a future job opportunity for a buddying young artisan. As our residential and industrial areas expand there is a greater demand for the technical skills of artisans to service their needs.
The new era of hope, inspired by the spirit of “Thuma Mina (or Send Me”) that was evoked by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in February is reverberating across our nation. It has a brought with it a sense of renewal that is moving our economy forward and has ushered in greater confidence in the country as an investment destination of choice.
President Jacob Zuma will present the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces) on 9 February 2016 at 19h00.
Heritage Month is celebrated annually from 1 to 30 September. It recognises aspects of South African culture which are both tangible and intangible: creative expression such as music and performances, our historical inheritance, language, the food we eat as well as the popular memory.