Five people arrested in crystal meth manufacturing bust

Friday, August 21, 2026

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly operating a multimillion-rand crystal methamphetamine manufacturing operation on a farm in Musina, Limpopo.



During the arrest on Thursday, authorities confiscated drugs and laboratory equipment with an estimated street value of R600 million, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 47, comprise two Mexican nationals, two Zimbabwean nationals and a Malawian national.



According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), this is the third clandestine drug laboratory to be shut down in Limpopo.



“The breakthrough follows a two-month intensive investigation into suspected drug manufacturing activities at the farm. The discovery has exposed an alleged sophisticated, industrial-scale operation believed to have been established for the manufacture of dangerous illicit substances destined for distribution,” the police said.



The discovery follows a high-impact, intelligence-driven operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), in collaboration with SAPS, South African Narcotics Bureau Head Office, Crime Intelligence Head Office, Hawks Limpopo, Special Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security.



The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Advocate Gopz Govender, welcomed the arrest, saying the operation sends a clear warning to organised criminal networks.



“We have struck at the machinery behind the drug trade. This R600 million seizure is not merely a quantity of drugs taken off the streets; it represents the disruption of an entire criminal enterprise.



“We will follow the money; the networks and every person connected to this operation. There will be nowhere to hide,” Govender said.



The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, said the operation demonstrates law enforcement’s resolve to protect communities from the scourge of illicit drugs.



“We will not allow our communities to become markets for criminal syndicates. Those who manufacture and distribute these dangerous substances must know that law enforcement is closing in on them. This operation demonstrates that we will act decisively against the drug trade,” Scheepers said.



The five suspects are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges relating to the manufacture and possession of illicit drugs.

Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses. – SAnews.gov.za