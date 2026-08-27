Police launch manhunt for a murder suspect

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Police in Moeka Vuma, near Makapanstad in the North West, have launched a manhunt for a 41-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the brutal murder of three people.



This is as the South African Police Service (SAPS) intensifies its fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and serious and violent crimes perpetrated against women, children and vulnerable groups during Women’s Month.



The 41-year-old James Mohajane is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend and her sister, as well as her sister’s boyfriend.



“It is alleged that the three victims were last seen together at a house belonging to Tshepo Molekwa. On Sunday morning, the bodies of the three victims were discovered at the house. They had allegedly been hacked to death with a spade,” the police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect was nowhere to be found when they arrived at the scene. However, police found his cellphone at the crime scene.

The motive for the killings is still under investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SAPS appealed to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of James Mohajane to contact Sergeant Nhlapo on 078 918 7746.

Members of the public are urged not to approach or confront the suspect, but to immediately provide information to the police.



“The SAPS reiterates its commitment to intensifying efforts to prevent and combat GBVF and violent crime, particularly crimes targeting women and vulnerable groups,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za