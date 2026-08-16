Malawi hands SADC Organ Troika chair to Eswatini with call to implement peace

Sunday, August 16, 2026

Malawi has called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to remain united in implementing decisions taken to strengthen peace, security, constitutional order and democratic governance, as it handed over the chairship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Closing the SADC Organ Troika Summit in Durban on Sunday, Malawi’s Second Vice President, Right Honourable Enoch Kanzingeni Chihana, said the recommendations adopted at the meeting would provide strategic guidance as the region works to address its peace and security challenges.

“The recommendations adopted during this meeting will provide strategic guidance to our region in pursuit of peace and security, entrenchment of a culture of democracy and people centred governance. I am confident that they reflect our shared determination to strengthen peace, security, constitutional order, and stability throughout the region,” Chihana said.

He urged Member States to ensure that the decisions reached during the meeting translate into action.

“As we depart from this meeting, let us remain united in purpose and steadfast in our commitment to implementing the decisions we have taken. Together, we can continue to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Southern African Community for the benefit of our peoples.”

Eswatini takes over

Chihana formally expressed confidence in Eswatini's ability to lead the Organ, praising the incoming chair for its contribution to SADC's peace and security architecture.

He said Eswatini has demonstrated its readiness to take on leadership responsibilities, including stepping in to lead a SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to Malawi following the country's General Elections.

“I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Eswatini for the close cooperation and collaboration during our Chairship of the Organ. As Incoming Chair, Eswatini was more than ready to step in and serve as Chair whenever the situation warranted so,” he said.

Chihana recalled that Malawi held its General Elections shortly after joining the Troika as incoming chair, while Tanzania, the outgoing chair at the time, was also preparing for its own elections.

“Eswatini willingly stepped in to shoulder the responsibility of heading SEOM in Malawi, a task which was meticulously delivered. They were also able to deploy to subsequent missions in Tanzania and Seychelles,” he said.

He said Malawi was therefore confident that the Organ was being handed over to capable leadership.

“We are, therefore, confident that we are leaving the mantle in good and tested hands as the Kingdom assumes the Chairship of the Organ Troika,” Chihana said.

Tanzania commended

Chihana also paid tribute to Tanzania for its three-year tenure as a member of the Troika, including its period as chair from 2024 to 2025.

He said Tanzania had served the region during a period marked by significant challenges, particularly the security situations in Mozambique and eastern DRC.

“Before I conclude my remarks, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the United Republic of Tanzania for the excellent manner in which they served the Organ during their three-year tenure of Troika membership, which included Chairing the Organ from 2024 to 2025.”

He also highlighted Tanzania's role in leading SADC Electoral Observation Missions to elections across the region.

Focus on regional peace and security

The outgoing chair said the Troika's deliberations had demonstrated SADC's resolve to address regional challenges through dialogue, cooperation and solidarity.

“Today's deliberations have demonstrated our collective resolve to address regional challenges through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual solidarity,” he said.

Chihana said the discussions reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to peace, security, democratic governance and stability.

“The frank and insightful exchanges we have just held reaffirm SADC's enduring commitment to promoting peace, security, democratic governance, and stability across our region,” Chihana said.

He thanked the SADC Secretariat for its technical and administrative support and commended South Africa for providing facilities that enabled the successful hosting of the meetings in Durban.

Chihana's closing remarks marked the conclusion of Malawi's tenure as chair of the SADC Organ Troika, with Eswatini now taking over the responsibility of guiding the regional bloc's politics, defence and security cooperation agenda. – SAnews.gov.za