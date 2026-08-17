President pledges to drive deeper economic integration as South Africa takes SADC chair

Monday, August 17, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to use South Africa’s chairship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to deepen regional economic integration and advance resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialisation.

Accepting the SADC chairpersonship from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the 46th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in eThekwini on Monday, President Ramaphosa said South Africa assumed the responsibility with great humility and a deep sense of responsibility.

The handover marked the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s tenure and the beginning of South Africa’s leadership of the 16-member regional bloc.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa’s participation in SADC was deeply rooted in the region’s contribution to the country’s liberation.

“As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to the members of SADC and its predecessor, the Southern African Development Co-ordination Conference, for their contribution to the achievement of democracy in our country. Our participation in SADC is founded on this history,” the President said.

He said this history continued to underpin South Africa’s belief that the region’s future depended on working together.

“It is sustained by an abiding conviction that progress in our region will be secured only through unity, cooperation and solidarity,” President Ramaphosa said.

Driving regional economic integration

Setting out South Africa’s priorities for its tenure, President Ramaphosa pledged to work closely with all Member States while respecting the principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect and consensus building.

He said South Africa would build on the work of previous SADC chairpersons and take forward efforts to achieve the bloc’s Vision 2050 and implement the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan.

A key focus would be strengthening economic ties across the region.

“We will seek greater integration of our economies, building ties of trade and investment that drive resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialisation,” he said.

The commitment comes as SADC seeks to unlock the economic potential of its regional market by strengthening trade and investment links, industrial capacity and cross-border cooperation.

President Ramaphosa also committed South Africa to promoting peace, security and stability across the region, describing these as essential conditions for the wellbeing and development of its people.

Building on a legacy of solidarity

The President placed South Africa’s new role within the broader history of regional solidarity, expressing gratitude to outgoing Chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his leadership.

He also thanked the SADC Secretariat, led by Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, for supporting the Community’s work.

As South Africa assumes the chairpersonship, President Ramaphosa said the country would seek to ensure continuity while advancing the region’s long-term development priorities.

He said South Africa’s leadership would be guided by the same spirit of solidarity that brought the region together during the liberation struggle.

“As the Government and the people of South Africa, we are determined that through our Chairship and through our continued participation in SADC, we will be worthy of the struggles that were fought by the members of this Community for the achievement of our freedom,” he said.

South Africa’s chairship comes as the regional bloc seeks to accelerate implementation of its development agenda, strengthen regional integration and translate its shared vision into tangible economic opportunities for its more than 400 million people. – SAnews.gov.za

