SADC Organ Troika warns Eastern DRC crisis remains critical to regional stability

Sunday, August 16, 2026

The deteriorating security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the restoration of constitutional order in Madagascar and the fight against terrorism in Mozambique have come under the spotlight as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation met in Durban on Sunday.

Opening the Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika, Malawi’s Second Vice President, Right Honourable Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana, who represented President Arthur Peter Mutharika, said the situation in eastern DRC remained critical to regional stability.

“The situation in Eastern DRC remains critical to regional stability. The people of eastern DRC have not known peace for too long. This peace is attainable with our collective efforts, including the initiatives with the Eastern African Community and the African Union. Equally important are the Washington Accords and the Doha peace framework,” Chihana said.

He said the security crisis in the region was being compounded by the spread of Ebola, which he said has claimed more than 2 000 lives.

“The security situation, being compounded by the current fast spreading outbreak of Ebola virus, which has claimed over 2 000 lives. We commend the Republic of Angola, the Republic of South Africa, and the Republic of Zimbabwe for providing financial resources for combating the outbreak,” he said.

Chihana said peace in eastern DRC could be achieved through collective regional and continental efforts, including initiatives involving the East African Community and the African Union, as well as the Washington Accords and Doha peace framework.

Madagascar

On Madagascar, Chihana said SADC remained engaged in efforts to restore constitutional order in that country.

“As a region, we remain engaged on the situation in Madagascar to ensure that constitutional order is restored in that country,” he said.

He commended the SADC Shadow Diplomacy Mission, led by former Malawi President Dr Joyce Banda, as well as the Panel of Elders, while calling for the continuation of consultations aimed at addressing that country's political future.

“We need to follow through the process being undertaken, including the nationwide or inclusive consultations on the foundation of the country ahead of the generations,” Chihana said.

He also stressed the importance of establishing the SADC liaison office in Madagascar in a timely manner.

Mozambique

Turning to Mozambique, Chihana welcomed ongoing dialogue between the government and opposition to address political challenges and violence that followed that country's elections.

“On the situation in the Republic of Mozambique, it is pleasing to note that the government and the opposition sides are engaged in a national dialogue aimed at addressing political challenges and the violence which erupted after the last elections,” he said.

He also welcomed military operations against terrorist groups in Cabo Delgado Province.

“It is encouraging to note that the country's armed forces, with support from other partners, are engaged in combat operations aimed at putting out terrorist cells in some districts of Cabo Delgado province. It is our common interest that terrorism is eliminated from our region,” he said.

Chihana said strengthening democracy was central to maintaining peace and security in the region, calling for greater capacity and adequate resources for election observation mechanisms.

“Consolidation of democracy is critical for maintainers of peace and security in our region; we must strengthen capacity of election observation mechanisms and to ensure that adequate resources are provided with these preventive mechanisms in our region's peace architecture,” he said.

Regional solidarity

The Malawi Vice President said SADC's strength lay in its unity and collective response to regional challenges, urging member states to approach the deliberations with openness, mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose.

“The decisions we take and the guidance we provide do not only shape our collective response to the challenges before us but also enforce the credibility of SADC as a dependable guarantor of peace, constitutional order, democratic governance and regional solidarity,” he said.

The Summit brought together the Organ Troika Member States, with Malawi serving as the current Chair and the Kingdom of Eswatini as the incoming Chair.

Chihana expressed appreciation to the participating ministers and to South Africa for hosting the meeting and providing arrangements for the delegations.

He said the deliberations were expected to further strengthen regional cooperation and reaffirm SADC's commitment to peace, security, democratic governance and the collective wellbeing of member states.

“I'm confident that our discussion will further consolidate regional cooperation and reaffirm SADC's enduring commitment to solidarity, peaceful coexistence, and the collective well-being of our member states.”

Chihana subsequently declared the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation officially open.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is mandated to safeguard peace and stability across the region. Its responsibilities include conflict prevention, management, and resolution, while upholding democratic principles, protecting human rights, and preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States. – SAnews.gov.za