President Ramaphosa calls for stronger SADC unity as leaders gather in Durban

Sunday, August 16, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Southern African leaders to deepen regional unity and integration, saying the people of the region are bound by a shared history and a common aspiration for peace, justice and prosperity.

President Ramaphosa made the call during a State banquet hosted in eThekwini on Sunday evening, on the eve of the 46th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

Welcoming Heads of State and Government, Ministers and other delegates to KwaZulu-Natal, President Ramaphosa described the region as a family united by a common struggle and a shared vision for the future.

“We gather here not just as a community, but as a family. We gather as people born of the same soil, forged in common struggle and united by an abiding desire for freedom, justice and equality,” President Ramaphosa said.

He said the presence of regional leaders in South Africa affirmed the “enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity” that unite the people of Southern Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal’s liberation legacy

President Ramaphosa said KwaZulu-Natal was a fitting setting for the regional gathering, given its contribution to South Africa’s liberation struggle and Africa’s broader pursuit of independence and self-determination.

“KwaZulu-Natal is the birthplace of many giants whose courage and vision contributed not only to South Africa’s liberation, but also to Africa’s broader struggle for independence, dignity and self-determination,” he said.

He highlighted the contributions of Inkosi Albert Luthuli, John Langalibalele Dube and Pixley ka Isaka Seme, describing them as leaders who helped establish a tradition of principled leadership whose influence extended beyond South Africa’s borders.

“KwaZulu-Natal is therefore an inspiring setting for a summit of leaders dedicated to advancing our shared vision for Southern Africa,” President Ramaphosa said.

Renewing regional commitment

Reflecting on preparations for the Summit, President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation to SADC Ministers, Senior Officials, the SADC Secretariat and others involved in preparing for the leaders’ deliberations.

He noted that the meetings held over recent days, including those of Senior Officials, the Council of Ministers and SADC Industrialisation Week, had demonstrated the region’s commitment to advancing regional progress.

“Tomorrow, as leaders of our region gather in Summit, we will have the opportunity to renew our political commitment to further unite and integrate our region,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said the Summit also provided an opportunity for leaders to strengthen their collective efforts to improve the lives of citizens through stronger economies and vibrant societies.

“It is an opportunity to strengthen our collective resolve to improve the lives of our citizens by building strong economies and vibrant societies – to give meaning to the aspirations of the young people of Southern Africa,” he said.

From diplomacy to fellowship

The President said the state banquet offered an opportunity for leaders and delegations to move beyond formal engagements and build personal and people-to-people bonds.

“This evening, the formal programme gives way to fellowship. This evening, we celebrate our shared heritage, strengthen old friendships, forge new partnerships and enjoy the hospitality of our country,” he said.

President Ramaphosa encouraged guests to experience the culture, music and cuisine of KwaZulu-Natal, expressing hope that their stay in South Africa would be memorable and rewarding.

He concluded by raising a toast to the region’s continued unity, peace and prosperity.

“To the continued unity of SADC, to the peace and prosperity of our region and to the health, happiness and success of the leaders and peoples of Southern Africa.”

The 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government takes place in Durban on Monday, where regional leaders are expected to deliberate on matters affecting peace and security, regional integration, economic development and the advancement of the SADC agenda. – SAnews.gov.za