First Lady calls for regional action to give children a stronger start in life

Monday, August 17, 2026

First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe has called for greater regional cooperation to expand access to quality Early Childhood Development (ECD), highlighting that millions of young children in South Africa remain outside early learning programmes.

Motsepe was speaking at a spousal luncheon hosted for First Ladies from Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries on the margins of the 46th SADC Summit in Durban on Monday, where she emphasised the importance of investing in young children as a foundation for the region’s long-term social and economic development.

“Early Childhood Development is not simply a social investment; it is one of the most powerful foundations for human development, economic growth, and social cohesion,” she said.

Motsepe said South Africa had made progress in expanding access to early learning opportunities, but significant challenges remained.

“Today, approximately 3.5 million young children in our country are not accessing early learning programmes. Behind this number are children whose potential remains untapped and families who require greater support to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive,” she said.

A shared regional responsibility

Welcoming the First Ladies to South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal, Motsepe said their presence reflected the strength of regional solidarity and a shared commitment to improving the lives of women and children across Southern Africa.

“As leaders and advocates, we understand that the future of our region depends on the opportunities we create for our youngest citizens today,” she said.

Motsepe said the recognition of ECD as a national priority in South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030 provided a strong foundation for collaborative action.

She said investment in young children was critical to breaking cycles of poverty, reducing inequality and building a more prosperous and inclusive society.

“By working together, and by building on the commitments outlined in South Africa's National Development Plan 2030 and similar regional aspirations, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and realise their full potential,” she said.

The First Lady stressed that quality early childhood development should be viewed as a right rather than a privilege.

“As we engage today, let us be guided by our shared vision for Africa's children and by the conviction that quality early childhood development is not a privilege, but a right,” she said.

Strengthening partnerships

Motsepe acknowledged the work of the Department of Basic Education in transforming and expanding the ECD sector, particularly efforts to improve quality, registration, funding and access.

She also recognised the contribution of civil society organisations working in communities to support children, families, practitioners and early learning programmes.

Local government structures and private sector partners, she said, also had an important role to play in creating enabling environments and expanding opportunities for young children.

“This collective effort demonstrates what is possible when we unite around a common purpose: ensuring that every child, regardless of where they are born or the circumstances of their family, has access to quality care, protection, nutrition, and early learning,” Motsepe said.

‘A call to action’

The luncheon provided an opportunity to spotlight the work of the Early Care Foundation, a South African non-profit organisation focused on improving the quality of ECD services, particularly in underserved communities.

Motsepe highlighted the foundation’s work in training, mentoring and capacity-building for ECD principals and practitioners, noting that it had worked for more than 35 years to strengthen early learning opportunities.

Motsepe expressed hope that the engagement among the First Ladies would strengthen partnerships across the region, promote the sharing of knowledge and best practices, and inspire greater action to advance the wellbeing of young children throughout SADC.

“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to giving every child the strongest possible start in life,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za