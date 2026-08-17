SADC Summit opens in Durban with cultural celebration and call for regional unity

Monday, August 17, 2026

The 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government officially opened in Durban on Monday, bringing together regional leaders for high-level discussions on strengthening integration, industrialisation and sustainable development across Southern Africa.

The Summit, hosted by South Africa under the theme: “Resilient, sustainable, and inclusive industrialisation through infrastructure development, agricultural and critical minerals transformation in pursuit of a just world”, places infrastructure development, agricultural transformation and the beneficiation of critical minerals at the centre of the region’s development agenda.

The official opening at the Durban International Convention Centre was marked by a celebration of Southern African unity and culture, setting a warm and reflective tone for the high-level gathering.

Acclaimed South African poet Lebo Mashile opened the proceedings with a moving poem dedicated to SADC, reflecting on the shared history, aspirations and interconnectedness of the region.

Her performance was followed by cultural presentations showcasing South Africa’s rich heritage, bringing a distinctly local character to the opening of the regional Summit.

The performances offered a reminder that beyond the political and economic agenda of SADC, the region is bound by a shared history, culture and collective aspirations.

A warm welcome from South Africa

Welcoming the regional leaders to South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended a warm greeting on behalf of the Government and people of the country.

“You have come not as strangers or visitors, but as brothers and sisters, as partners and as fellow custodians of a shared Southern African destiny,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa said the Summit was taking place at an important location in the history of African unity, noting that Durban was the city where the African Union was officially launched 24 years ago.

He also highlighted that the Summit was taking place exactly 34 years after the SADC Declaration and Treaty were signed in Windhoek, Namibia, on 17 August 1992.

“We therefore meet at the confluence of two defining moments in Africa’s history: the establishment of our Southern African Community and the birth of our continental Union,” he said.

Renewing the regional vision

President Ramaphosa said the historical milestones should serve as a reminder of the vision and determination of previous generations, while challenging current leaders to accelerate efforts to build an integrated and prosperous region.

“As SADC, we have embraced that vision. We gather at this Summit to give practical meaning to its promise: to transform borders into bridges, national economies into a shared market, and geographical proximity into shared prosperity,” the President said.

He said the region had made important progress through initiatives such as the SADC Free Trade Area, the SADC Real-Time Gross Settlement System and the Southern African Power Pool.

However, he cautioned that the pace of transformation remained too slow.

“The people of our region are asking us to deliver the dividend of economic liberation. They want decent jobs, growing industries, reliable electricity, affordable food, quality healthcare, education and opportunities for young people,” President Ramaphosa said.

He said the Summit must therefore focus on translating regional decisions into tangible improvements in people's daily lives.

“Our communiqués must become construction sites, factories, power lines, water systems, laboratories, businesses and jobs,” he said.

Building on solidarity

President Ramaphosa also reflected on SADC’s history, describing the Community as having its roots in solidarity among Southern African countries during the struggle against colonialism, minority rule and apartheid.

“The story of SADC is a story of the triumph of solidarity over division and adversity. Before we became a development community, we were a community of solidarity,” President Ramaphosa said.

He called for this spirit of solidarity to now underpin efforts to deepen regional economic integration, strengthen infrastructure and energy cooperation, develop climate-resilient food systems and maximise the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He also stressed that peace, security and democratic stability remained essential to the region’s development.

“Peace without development is fragile. Development without peace is impossible,” he said.

President Ramaphosa called for continued investment in preventive diplomacy, mediation and political dialogue, as well as stronger regional cooperation in responding to security and health challenges.

He also expressed solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo amid the Ebola outbreak, calling for stronger regional preparedness and an urgent humanitarian response.

A shared future

Drawing on the imagery of a river system, President Ramaphosa said the strength of SADC lay in bringing together countries with different histories, identities and capabilities in pursuit of a common future.

“Our Community is like a great river system. Each Member State is a tributary, with its own history, identity, character and strength,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said deeper integration would not diminish the sovereignty of individual countries but would instead strengthen their collective ability to secure the wellbeing of their people.

“A tributary does not lose its identity when it joins a great river. It gains reach, depth and power.

“In the same way, regional integration does not diminish our sovereignty. It multiplies our collective capacity to secure the well-being of our people,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa concluded by urging leaders to ensure that the Summit was remembered not only for the declarations adopted, but for the decisions implemented.

“Let us turn our borders into bridges. Let us turn our resources into industries. Let us turn our youthful population into a powerful demographic dividend. Let us turn our solidarity into shared prosperity,” the President said.

He subsequently declared the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community officially open. – SAnews.gov.za