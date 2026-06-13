Deputy President to deliver eulogy at King Makhosonke II funeral

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral service of the late His Majesty King Makhosonke II, King of the amaNdebele nation, on Sunday, 14 June.

The funeral service will be held at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

His Majesty King Makhosonke II passed away on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, at the age of 65 after reigning for 40 years.

“King Makhosonke II was a symbolic leader who, through his reign, led communities with humanity and honour. The late King was dedicated to the empowerment of rural communities and strengthening relationships between government and traditional leadership. He championed cultural preservation through annual events fostering social cohesion and nation-building,” the Presidency said on Saturday.

It further added that His Majesty’s efforts led to the creation of the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as Chairperson until his departure.

“For his passion for education and willingness to serve the people, a local school was named after him, the King Makhosonke II Secondary School in KwaMhlanga.”

The Presidency said the King will be remembered for his unconditional love, sacrifice and determination to preserve the Ndebele history and culture.