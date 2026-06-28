Mashatile wraps up working visit to China

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has successfully concluded his working visit to China, undertaken at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) chairperson, Ren Hongbin.

The visit focused on strengthening trade, investment and industrial cooperation between South Africa and China, further reinforcing the strong strategic partnership between the two nations.

Ren welcomed the Deputy President and the South African delegation, underscoring the significance of South Africa’s participation in the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

Mashatile expressed appreciation to the CCPIT for the invitation and for hosting the expo, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to deepening trade and investment ties with China.

Discussions between the two sides explored opportunities to improve market access, expand business participation and unlock greater cooperation across trade and investment platforms.

In a sign of growing bilateral engagement, Mashatile participated in CISCE for the second time, highlighting South Africa’s continued commitment to this influential global platform.

Addressing the expo, the Deputy President emphasised the importance of building resilient, diversified and sustainable global supply chains amid shifting economic realities, while reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

“South Africa is an attractive investment destination, supported by sophisticated industrial capabilities, a world-class financial sector and well-established logistics infrastructure. We remain committed to reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, accelerating infrastructure development and strengthening industrial competitiveness,” he said.

During the expo, the Deputy President toured the exhibition floor, engaging with exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge developments in digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, green energy, agriculture, smart mobility and supply chain services.

As part of the visit, Mashatile also held a bilateral meeting with Han Zheng. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between South Africa and China and discussed closer cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development and multilateral engagement.

In efforts to attract greater investment into South Africa, the Deputy President met with several leading Chinese companies, including China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), Geely Automobile, Chery Automobile, Green Minerals and Metals, Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology and SANY Group.

The engagements focused on key sectors including infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, mineral beneficiation, environmental management, healthcare, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, skills development and localisation.

Mashatile encouraged the companies to invest in South Africa and invited them to participate in the next South Africa Investment Conference.

The Deputy President also participated in a South Africa Networking Session hosted at the South African Embassy in Beijing, bringing together government, business and investment stakeholders to deepen economic cooperation and promote South Africa as a preferred investment destination.

During the second leg of the working visit, Mashatile travelled to Shenzhen, specifically the Nanshan District, where he participated in the China (Shenzhen Nanshan)-South Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange at the Go Global Center.

The programme included guided tours and high-level engagements with representatives from government, business and the Communist Party of China.

Key engagements included bilateral meetings with Huang Xiangyue and his delegation; China Everbright Environment led by Chairman Wang Silian; Shenzhen Yujiaocheng Technology (YJC Group); Jiangsu Joylong Automobile, and the South Africa-China Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce, led by Deputy Secretary General Shirley Chan.

Mashatile also toured and engaged with senior leadership of Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

On the final day of the visit, the Deputy President held a bilateral meeting with Jin Lei, the China Communist Party Secretary of Shenzhen, and his delegation. He also travelled to Dongguan for a guided tour of the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Centre, a platform aimed at strengthening commercial and economic relations between South Africa and China through imports and exports.

“South Africa values institutions that create practical mechanisms for expanding trade, attracting investment and facilitating business partnerships between our two republics,” said the Deputy President as he concluded the visit.

Mashatile was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, and senior government officials. - SAnews.gov.za