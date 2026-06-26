Mashatile urges stronger SA-China digital trade cooperation

Friday, June 26, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on China to work with South Africa to expand e-commerce channels, digital trade platforms and market-entry programmes that can help South African businesses access new opportunities.

“We are particularly interested in expanding market access opportunities for South African exporters and strengthening participation by South African companies in digital commerce platforms and integrated supply chains,” Mashatile said in Shenzhen on Friday.

Mashatile was speaking during a visit to the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center (SACC), a platform for enterprises from South Africa and China to explore trade and investment cooperation opportunities.

The Deputy President is on a Working Visit to the People's Republic of China to further advance cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest. China remains South Africa's largest trading partner and one of the most important sources of investment, technology and industrial collaboration.

"South Africa views SACC as a strategic platform capable of supporting broader cooperation in investment promotion, manufacturing partnerships, industrial development, and value-added trade.

“The Centre's focus on cross-border e-commerce and digital trade presents exciting opportunities for South African Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and exporters seeking direct access to Chinese consumers and business partners,” the Deputy President said.

Mashatile also highlighted South Africa's diverse portfolio of products and industries that align strongly with growing demand in China.

These include critical minerals and mineral beneficiation; agricultural products and agro-processing; premium wines and beverages; citrus, avocados and fresh produce; seafood and aquaculture products; jewellery and precious metals; and advanced manufacturing and industrial products.

“South Africa values institutions that create practical mechanisms for expanding trade, attracting investment, and facilitating business partnerships. The South Africa Commodity Centre represents exactly this type of strategic platform.

“We are encouraged by the vision of SACC as a comprehensive China–South Africa economic cooperation hub that promotes two-way trade, industrial collaboration, and market integration.

“Your investment in a permanent South Africa National Pavilion demonstrates confidence in South Africa's products, industries, and long-term economic potential,” the Deputy President said.

Mashatile encouraged the SACC and affiliated companies to work closely with InvestSA and use the One Stop Shop facility, which assists investors with the administrative processes involved in establishing a business in the country.

The One Stop Shop serves as a single point of contact in government for investors, helping to coordinate and facilitate engagement with relevant departments on regulatory matters, registration, permits and licensing.

The Deputy President said platforms, such as the SACC, could play a key role in opening new export channels, strengthening industrial cooperation and positioning more South African products in the Chinese market. -SAnews.gov.za