Deputy President urges Chinese medical technology company to invest in South Africa

Friday, June 26, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on Chinese medical device and healthcare technology manufacturer Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics to consider expanding its footprint in South Africa through manufacturing, assembly and localisation opportunities.

“We would also welcome discussions around expanding local operations, developing regional service and training centres, and exploring opportunities for medical technology manufacturing, assembly and localisation in South Africa,” Mashatile said on Thursday.

Mashatile made these remarks on Thursday during his Working Visit to the People's Republic of China, where he undertook a guided tour of Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

The company showcased a range of cutting-edge technologies and Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions deployed in primary healthcare services.

The engagement formed part of efforts to deepen cooperation between South Africa and China in strategic sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, digital technologies, skills development and innovation.

“Through this visit, we are seeking to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors that are critical to South Africa's growth and development objectives, including manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, digital technologies, healthcare, skills development and innovation.

“Our objective is not merely to attract investment, but to establish long-term partnerships that contribute to industrialisation, technology transfer, localisation, skills development and sustainable job creation,” Mashatile said.

He emphasised that his visit reflects the importance that South Africa attaches to its strategic partnership with China and shared commitment to strengthening trade, investment, industrial cooperation and people-to-people relations.

China remains South Africa's largest trading partner and one of its most important sources of investment, technology and industrial collaboration.

“As South Africa continues to strengthen its position as a gateway to the African continent, we believe there are significant opportunities for Mindray to utilise South Africa as a strategic base for serving healthcare markets across Africa.

“Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, companies investing in South Africa have access to one of the world's fastest-growing markets, creating opportunities for regional expansion and long-term growth,” Mashatile said.

He encouraged Mindray to participate in South Africa’s Investment Conference and explore the extensive opportunities available through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Deputy President added that the company can work closely with InvestSA and utilise the One Stop Shop facility, which supports investors with the administrative processes involved in establishing a business in the country.

The One Stop Shop serves as a focal point of contact in government for all investors to coordinate and facilitate the relevant government departments involved in regulatory matters, registration, permits and licensing.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with Mindray and working together to improve healthcare outcomes, drive innovation and create lasting value for both our countries.

“Mindray's proposal to support digital health transformation and healthcare skills development aligns strongly with South Africa's priorities.

“We are particularly interested in exploring opportunities to establish centres of excellence, training facilities and partnerships with South African universities, hospitals and research institutions to strengthen healthcare capabilities and promote knowledge exchange,” Mashatile said. -SAnews.gov.za