Deputy President launches satellite services to expand digital access

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has launched BrainSAT Satellite Services and Thuraya satellite phones as part of efforts to expand digital connectivity to citizens in rural and remote communities.

Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the next-generation Thuraya satellite phone in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, the Deputy President said the technologies would help bridge the divide between isolation and opportunity for people in rural villages, townships and remote communities.

“We want a young boy in a rural village, who once had to walk kilometres just to borrow textbooks from a distant school library, to now have full access to digital connectivity. From his home, he should be able to log into online learning platforms, attend virtual classes, and connect with mentors across the world,” the Deputy President.

He emphasised that reliable broadband and satellite connectivity are not merely technological advances but instruments of inclusion.

“This is the foundation of a resilient digital economy. It equips farmers with real-time weather and market intelligence, enables small businesses to compete in the digital marketplace, and provides young people with access to the skills and opportunities that will define the jobs of the future.

“Digital transformation is no longer a choice, it is an economic imperative. Around the world, it is driving investment, accelerating innovation, creating sustainable employment and improving the delivery of public services.

“Satellite communications are equally strategic, extending connectivity to underserved communities, strengthening national resilience, and ensuring that no South African is left behind,” Deputy President Mashatile said.

The launch follows the Deputy President’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April 2024, where he engaged various companies providing satellite technology.

One of the key outcomes of these engagements was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Space42 and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. Space42 is partnering with BrainSAT South Africa to implement the MOU.

BrainSAT South Africa provides integrated satellite communication solutions to government, business and industry, including secure voice, broadband and data connectivity services across various sectors.

Through its strategic partnership with Space42, a leading global SpaceTech company, BrainSAT South Africa uses advanced satellite infrastructure and technologies to extend satellite communication services across South Africa and the continent.

“We want to ensure connection availability across South Africa’s most connectivity-dependent sectors such as energy, mining, maritime, and humanitarian operations. Satellite connectivity is essential for maintaining operational continuity and safety in extreme conditions.

“Collaborations with Government and Private Entities will ensure that critical sectors stay connected, thus advancing technological innovations while also protecting the essential lifelines of the economy and society,” the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President said connectivity alone is not enough, adding that it must benefit everyone as a key engine of upward mobility in the digital age.

He called on BrainSAT and Thuraya to invest deeply in training programmes, apprenticeships and skills development initiatives.

“If we equip our youth with the expertise to design, maintain, and innovate within this sector, we secure South Africa’s digital future while empowering a generation to lead in the knowledge economy.

“Our partnership must therefore be more about capacity-building, job creation, and nurturing talent so that our youth stand at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation,” he said.

The Deputy President further emphasised government’s commitment to improving access to public services for millions of South Africans.

“To achieve this, we have implemented the Roadmap for Digital Transformation in Government, aimed at simplifying access to essential services, including grants, ID applications, payment collections, and school registrations.

“The roadmap outlines a strategy for modernising service delivery through investments in shared systems, improved coordination, and the elimination of access barriers,” the Deputy President said.

The launch of Thuraya satellite phones and BrainSAT Satellite Services is expected to support the government’s digital transformation roadmap by providing resilient infrastructure for modern and accessible public services.

“This technological foundation is designed to bridge the digital divide, enhance resilience, and empower citizens, allowing them to access government services with dignity and ease.

“Furthermore, the Government views connectivity through the lens of the South Africa Connect programme, which aims to provide universal broadband access to all schools, health facilities, and Government institutions,” Deputy President Mashatile said.

The initiative seeks to create an integrated “network of networks” to ensure that connectivity meets the cost and quality requirements of citizens, businesses and the public sector.

The SA Connect initiative is aimed at improving connectivity in remote areas of South Africa through a satellite-based communications network, complementing broadband services and helping to address the digital divide. -SAnews.gov.za