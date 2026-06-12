Special Official funeral for amaNdebela akwaManala King

Friday, June 12, 2026

The traditional leader of the amaNdebele akwaManala, King Makhosoke II – Enock Makhosoke Mabhena – will be afforded a special Official Funeral Category 1, with military honours as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The leader passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday, following four decades on the throne.

“The funeral of His Majesty will take place at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, 14 June. The proceedings will include ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force.

“President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Royal Household, Her Majesty Queen Sekhothali, amaNdebele and the Basotho nation from whom Her Majesty is descended, as they prepare to bid a final farewell to the King.

“President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast from tomorrow, Saturday, 13 June 2026, to Sunday evening,” the Presidency said in a statement.

During an engagement with traditional leaders in Limpopo earlier on Friday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile also extended condolences on behalf of the Government of South Africa.

“King Mabhena was dedicated to the empowerment of rural communities and strengthening relationships between Government and Traditional Leadership. He championed cultural preservation through annual events fostering social cohesion and nation-building.

“His Majesty’s efforts led to the creation of the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as Chairperson until his departure. His legacy in community development will be remembered, and the Government expresses condolences to the royal families and the AmaNdebele nation during this time of mourning,” Mashatile said. – SAnews.gov.za