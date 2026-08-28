Crime stats show areas of progress, but criminal threats remain

Friday, August 28, 2026

Acting National Police Commissioner Leuitenant General Puleng Dimpane says while crime statistics show areas of progress, they also expose areas where criminal threat remains stubborn and unacceptable.



“Murder decreased by 5.9 % from 5 770 to 5 427 cases. This represents 343 fewer murders compared to the same period last year. However, 5 427 murders in 90 days remain 5 427 too many. Every death represents a life lost and a family devastated,” Dimpane said.



Speaking at the release of the 2026/2027 First Quarter Crime Stats in Pretoria, on Friday, Dimpane said the reduction means that while the police are making inroads, the pace of progress is not yet where it must be.



“We will therefore direct resources, personnel and operational deployments towards those areas and crime categories where the current picture demands a more decisive response.”



She added that the broader picture shows that contact crime decreased by 2.3 %, from 145 446 to 142 112 cases. Contact crime refers to crimes in which the victims are the targets of violence or instances where the victims are in the vicinity of property that criminals target and are subjected to the use of/or threats of violence by perpetrators.



“Sexual offences decreased marginally by 0.8%, while robbery with aggravating circumstances declined by 14.7%. More significantly, the trio crimes declined by 16.4%. Carjacking decreased by 18.2 %, robbery at residential premises by 17.6 %, robbery at non-residential premises by 11.8% and truck hijacking by 21 %.”



From April-June 2025 trio crimes stood at 13 116 and from April to June 2026, it stood ay 10 960.



Operation Shanela

Dimpane said that during the first quarter, Operation Shanela continued to drive high-density, high-visibility policing across the country.



“SAPS conducted more than 440 000 high-visibility patrols, more than 520 000 stop-and-search operations and 3 494 roadblocks.



“These interventions are not simply activities that generate statistics; they are deliberate operational measures designed to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, increase police visibility and create a sense of consequence for those who threaten the safety of our communities,” she said.



The Acting Commissioner said the scale of enforcement is further demonstrated by the 171 986 suspects arrested during the quarter, including 28 475 wanted suspects linked to serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, other sexual offences and illegal possession of firearms.



“We arrested 1 618 suspects for murder, 1 581 for attempted murder, 1 935 for rape and 16 503 for assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. We also arrested 863 suspects for contraventions of the Firearms Control Act, 1 283 for illegal possession of firearms and 5 863 for possession of dangerous weapons.



“The fight against drugs remains central to our operational strategy because drugs are a significant driver of violence, organised criminality and social disorder. During the quarter under reporting, 4 594 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and 29 548 for possession of drugs,” she said.



Dimpane said the police closed 6 529 liquor premises for various contraventions and arrested 9 813 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.



“These interventions are important because the patterns emerging from our crime analysis increasingly demonstrate the intersection between alcohol, drugs, violent behaviour and certain categories of contact crime.



“Our operational response also focused on removing the tools of criminality. SAPS seized 1 583 illegal firearms, including 1 300 handguns and 136 rifles, together with 27 053 rounds of ammunition. Approximately R1.2 million in cash suspected to be linked to criminal activities was seized, while 780 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered,” she said.



Dimpane said approximately R1,2 million in cash suspected to be linked to criminal activities was seized, while 780 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered.



“We are therefore repurposing Crime Intelligence to become the centre of proactive policing, strengthening its capacity to identify threats, anticipate criminal activity, develop actionable intelligence and direct operational resources where they will have the greatest impact.



“The recent withdrawal of cases involving Crime Intelligence leadership and members must be understood within the broader principles of institutional credibility, due process, justice and the rule of law,” Dimpane said. – SAnews.gov.za