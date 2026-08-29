Woman in blue turns dedication to justice into a calling

Saturday, August 29, 2026

For Warrant Officer Gloria Vatiswa Nontshokweni, policing is more than a profession – it is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable people.

The 46-year-old acting unit commander of the Makhanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in the Eastern Cape is among the dedicated women in blue being recognised by the South African Police Service (SAPS) during Women’s Month.

Through its Women’s Month campaign, SAPS is celebrating the dedication, resilience and professionalism of female officers who stand at the forefront of protecting women, children and other vulnerable groups while helping to build safer communities.

For Nontshokweni, that commitment has been at the heart of her policing career since she joined SAPS in 2008 as a constable at Kensington Police Station’s Community Service Centre in Cape Town.

Her ability to take down quality statements soon caught the attention of the Station Commander, who recommended that she become an investigator. Two years later, she joined the Cape Town Central Detective Service.

It was a move that would shape her career and deepen her passion for investigating cases involving women and children.

“I give all cases assigned to me my best. But it gives me great pleasure when my investigations lead me to trace and arrest perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide,” Nontshokweni said.

In 2013, she joined the Motherwell FCS Unit in the Eastern Cape as an investigator. Today, at the Makhanda FCS Unit, she carries the dual responsibility of acting as unit commander while continuing to work as an investigator.

One of the cases that stands out in her career is that of convicted serial rapist Anele Mabheka Lati, who was sentenced to six life terms of imprisonment by the Makhanda High Court on 27 March 2026.

Lati was convicted on multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and attempted rape after targeting boys between 2022 and 2023, the youngest of whom was eight years old at the time.

Nontshokweni noticed similarities in the modus operandi contained in several case dockets and began connecting the dots.

Lati would approach boys while they were playing with groups of friends and ask a victim to accompany him to get something to eat before luring them to a dumping site, where he sexually assaulted them.

For Nontshokweni, securing justice was only one part of supporting the young victims. She remained committed to keeping them motivated throughout the court proceedings and ensured they were referred to psychologists for counselling.

She takes pride in the outcome of the case, which she regards as an important step towards holding perpetrators of sexual offences accountable.

Beyond her demanding responsibilities as a police officer, Nontshokweni is an avid long-distance runner. Running helps her maintain her physical and mental wellbeing, which she considers essential to remaining operationally ready and performing at her best in a demanding profession.

Her commitment to professional development is equally strong. She holds a Bachelor of Policing Practices degree from Stadio and a Diploma in Policing from Tshwane University of Technology.

“I always make it my mission to ensure victims receive services of the highest standard. Being an FCS investigator gives me an opportunity to serve our country with dignity, honour and pride,” she said.

Nontshokweni’s journey reflects the values at the heart of the SAPS Reset Agenda – perseverance, professionalism, service and an unwavering commitment to justice.

As a woman in blue, she continues to turn those values into action, one investigation and one victim at a time. – SAnews.gov.za