Dimpane commends police for courageous response to Robertson armed standoff

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The swift and coordinated response by South African Police Service (SAPS) members to a prolonged armed standoff in Robertson, Western Cape, has been commended by Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

The standoff ended with the death of a 40-year-old gunman after police were forced to respond to a sustained armed threat.

Dimpane singled out members of Robertson Police Station who were first on the scene, following the initial complaint and subsequently came under fire, as well as members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) who were deployed to reinforce them.

As the situation escalated, the Special Task Force (STF) was brought in to take over the tactical response and ultimately brought the dangerous standoff to an end.

Two women who were inside a neighbouring house were safely rescued during the operation, while an armoured police vehicle was damaged in the exchange of gunfire.

“Our members demonstrated courage, discipline and tactical restraint in confronting an armed individual who posed a direct and serious threat to police officers and innocent members of the community.

“I commend the station members who responded first, the TRT members who reinforced them, and particularly the Special Task Force for the professional manner in which they brought this dangerous situation to an end and protected civilian lives,” said Lieutenant General Dimpane.

She stressed that the safety of police officers remains a priority for the SAPS, particularly when members are confronted by heavily armed and hostile individuals.

“Police officers must never be expected to face heavily armed criminals without the appropriate tactical support. Our operational response must always be proportionate to the threat; coordinated and decisive.

“At the same time, we must ensure that every tactical intervention places the protection of innocent lives at the centre of our policing response,” she said.

Lieutenant General Dimpane also called on communities to play their part in supporting police safety by reporting threats, illegal firearms and suspicious activities to the police.

Members of the public who find themselves caught in dangerous situations are urged to prioritise their safety and follow instructions from law enforcement.

The Acting National Commissioner wished the injured police official a speedy recovery and reaffirmed the SAPS commitment to protecting both its members and the communities they serve.

“We will continue to confront threats to public safety with determination. Criminals who turn firearms against police officers and innocent people must know that the SAPS will respond with the full capability of the Service.

“We will protect our members, our communities and we will not retreat in the face of violence,” concluded Lieutenant General Dimpane. — SAnews.gov.za