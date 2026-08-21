Suspect linked to syndicate nabbed over mineral theft

Friday, August 21, 2026

A 44-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly coordinating the theft and illicit trade of minerals valued at approximately R26 million in and around Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.



The suspect, believed to be a key figure in a criminal syndicate, allegedly paid individuals to steal the minerals.



He was arrested on Tuesday by the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Organised Crime Task Team, bringing to 12 the number of suspects arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.



The suspect appeared before the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of theft of minerals. The matter was postponed to 28 August 2026 for a formal bail application.



The latest development follows the sentencing of 37-year-old Sphamandla Mdletshe, who was sentenced to 10 years’ direct imprisonment by the Richards Bay Regional Court on 5 August 2026 for theft of minerals valued at R26 million.



Mdletshe’s conviction followed a plea and sentence agreement entered into with the State.



The Richards Bay Investigation Team, which is probing the criminal syndicate allegedly involved in the theft and illicit trade of minerals, has arrested 11 suspects and charged them with various offences, including theft of minerals, money laundering and racketeering.



The remaining accused are expected to appear before the Richards Bay Regional Court on 27 August 2026 for a pre-trial conference.



Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, commended the National Organised Crime Task Team for securing the warrant and successfully apprehending the latest suspect.



“The arrest of this suspect is an important development in advancing the investigation into the theft and illicit trade of minerals in and around Richards Bay.



“We remain committed to dismantling criminal syndicates involved in organised crime and ensuring that those who participate in the illegal exploitation and trade of our mineral resources are identified, arrested and brought before the courts.



“We will continue to intensify our efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks and recover assets linked to criminal activities,” Lieutenant General Dimpane said. – SAnews.gov.za