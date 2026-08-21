Captain Mokgosi celebrated for her efforts to protect the most vulnerable

Friday, August 21, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has paid tribute to 44-year-old Captain Julia Mokgosi for her resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the most vulnerable members of society.



Mokgosi, who is attached to Head Office’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Investigation Unit, is being honoured for her role in the SAPS as part of the Women’s Month campaign, shining a light on extraordinary women in blue.



Her career commenced in 2002 when she was appointed as a Personnel Officer within Detective Services.



Through dedication, professionalism, and perseverance, she progressed within the Detective environment and was appointed captain in the FCS Investigation Unit in May 2012.



With 24 years of dedicated service, Captain Mokgosi has consistently demonstrated commitment to the SAPS mandate and the pursuit of justice.



“Driven by a desire to make a meaningful contribution to the fight against crimes committed against women, children, and other vulnerable groups, Captain Mokgosi later transitioned into the FCS environment to broaden her experience and strengthen efforts aimed at protecting victims and supporting investigations into gender-based violence and related crimes.



“What makes her journey particularly inspiring is that her commitment to this cause is deeply personal. As a child, Captain Mokgosi experienced traumatic abuse and survived an attempted rape herself,” the SAPS said on Friday.



Instead of allowing these experiences to define her, she transformed her pain into purpose.



“Through remarkable courage and resilience, she chose to dedicate her life to helping and protecting others who find themselves facing similar circumstances.



“Her personal experiences have given her a profound understanding of the fear, vulnerability, and emotional trauma often endured by victims of abuse.



“This strengthened her determination to ensure that victims are treated with dignity, compassion, and professionalism while contributing towards creating an environment where justice can prevail, and hope can be restored,” the police said.



In her current role, Captain Mokgosi contributes to several key areas within the FCS environment, including the coordination of complaints against the police, conducting preliminary investigations into complaints against SAPS members, provincial coordination, performance management and Crime Administration System (CAS) fault coordination.



Through her dedication and attention to detail, she contributes towards strengthening accountability, improving service delivery, and enhancing the effectiveness of the FCS environment nationally.



The SAPS said Captain Mokgosi's professionalism, integrity, and commitment to continuous growth are evident in how she executes her responsibilities.



“She has consistently demonstrated that leadership is not merely about position, but about service, empathy, and the ability to positively influence the lives of others.



“Through both her actions and her example, she reminds others that adversity does not have to determine one's destiny and that challenges can be transformed into opportunities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” the SAPS said.



Her resolve is inspired by her personal motto: "Make your life your message and be the change you wish to see in the world.”



This principle guides her both personally and professionally. It reflects her belief that meaningful change begins with individual action, courage, and accountability.



“As we celebrate Women's Month, Captain Julia Mokgosi stands as a powerful example of resilience, courage and selfless service.



“Her journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and illustrates how adversity can be transformed into a lifelong commitment to protecting others,” SAPS said. – SAnews.gov.za