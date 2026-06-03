Thusong outreach brings government services closer to communities

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Residents of Pacaltsdorp and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to access a range of essential government services when the Thusong Outreach Programme visits George Municipality.

The initiative, led by the Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, forms part of government's ongoing commitment to bring services closer to communities and improve access to support, particularly for vulnerable residents.

The outreach programme aims to reduce barriers that often prevent people from accessing government services, including long travel distances, limited information, and other socio-economic challenges.

The two-day outreach, taking place at Pacaltsdorp Community Hall on 10 and 11 June 2026, will see community members receive assistance with social grant applications and registrations, identity document and other official document applications, health screenings, as well as job-seeking and employment support services.

Community members will also have the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from various government departments.

The department said the interaction is intended to help improve communication while improving service delivery.

“This will help improve communication [between government and citizens] and ensure better service delivery,” the department said.

The Thusong Service Centres have been at the forefront of government efforts to bring its service closer to the people, particularly those in historically disadvantaged communities.

Conceptualised in 1999, the programme has become a cornerstone of the government-wide access strategy aimed at redressing the imbalances of the past by taking services and information closer to the people.

Authorities have encouraged residents from Pacaltsdorp and surrounding areas to take advantage of the opportunity and attend the event. - SAnews.gov.za

