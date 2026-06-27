Tshwane Metro Police warn of road closures ahead on 30 June

Saturday, June 27, 2026

The Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a planned march on 30 June 2026, warning motorists of road closures and traffic disruptions in Pretoria's city centre.

According to the media alert, the march is being held to protest against undocumented foreign nationals.

Participants are expected to gather at Church Square in Pretoria Central at 10:00 before marching to the Sunnyside Police Station. Authorities said no private vehicles will be permitted at the gathering point.

Buses transporting participants will drop commuters off at the corner of WF Nkomo and Bosman streets at the Church Square entrance before proceeding to the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad for parking. Private vehicles will be directed to an open parking area at the corner of Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba streets.

The procession will follow a route from Church Square along Paul Kruger Street before turning onto Francis Baard Street.

Marchers will then continue via Lillian Ngoyi Street, Madiba Street, Nelson Mandela Drive, Kotze Street, Van Boeschoten Avenue, Robert Sobukwe Street and Leyds Street before arriving at Sunnyside Police Station.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays and make use of alternative routes, including Nana Sita Street, Visagie Street, Justice Mahomed Street, Jeff Masemola Street, Bosman Street, Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Struben Street, Bloed Street, Kgosi Mampuru Street and Eskia Mphahlele Drive.

The march is expected to conclude at approximately 3pm, when participants will disperse from Sunnyside Police Station.

The TMPD said officers, together with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), will be deployed throughout the day to monitor the march and ensure public safety along the affected routes.

Authorities have urged motorists and commuters to plan their journeys in advance and exercise patience while travelling through the Pretoria CBD during the demonstration. - SAnews.gov.za