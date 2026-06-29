Tshwane Metro warns of road closures ahead of march

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has issued a public advisory warning motorists and residents of planned road closures and traffic disruptions during a march scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

According to the metro police, the march is being organised by March & March and is aimed at protesting against illegal immigrants.

Participants are expected to gather at Church Square in Pretoria's city centre from 10:00 before marching to Sunnyside Police Station.

The procession is expected to conclude at approximately 15:00.

The planned route will begin at Church Square before proceeding along Paul Kruger Street, Francis Baard Street, Lilian Ngoyi Street, Madiba Street, Nelson Mandela Drive, Kotze Street, Van Boeschoten Avenue, Robert Sobukwe Street and Leyds Street, ending at Sunnyside Police Station.

The TMPD has advised motorists to avoid the affected areas and make use of alternative routes, including Nana Sita Street, Visagie Street, Justice Mahomed Street, Jeff Masemola Street, Bosman Street, Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Struben Street, Bloed Street, Kgosi Mampuru Street and Eskia Mphahlele Drive.

Authorities also announced that no private vehicles will be permitted at the gathering point at Church Square.

A designated drop-off zone for buses will be located at the corner of WF Nkomo and Bosman streets, after which buses will proceed to the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad for parking.

Private vehicles will be directed to an open parking area at the corner of Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba streets.

The TMPD said officers, together with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), will be deployed throughout the march to monitor the event and manage traffic along the affected routes.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and expect delays in and around Pretoria's central business district during the march. – SAnews.gov.za

