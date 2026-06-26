30 June will be a normal day, not a national shutdown

Friday, June 26, 2026

Government says 30 June 2026 will be a normal working day, warning that any acts of intimidation, violence or disruption will be met with the full force of the law.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration said this at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, following its weekly meeting to assess progress on government's response to irregular migration.

“Enforcement of the law is the responsibility of the State. Thus, we are ready as a State to protect every person, citizens and foreign nationals, against any form of abuse and intimidation. We therefore declare that the 30th of June 2026 as a normal day for the country," Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamaloko Kubayi said.

The IMC said no unauthorised individuals were permitted to demand documentation or proof of nationality from members of the public, while blocking access to schools, hospitals, clinics or other public services is unlawful.

The Minister also warned that violence, intimidation, vigilantism, xenophobia, hate speech and the spread of misinformation, including fake news on social media, would be prosecuted.

She said law enforcement agencies had intensified intelligence-led operations across the country in response to growing public tensions. A total of 89 public order and incitement-related incidents had been registered as criminal cases by 21 June, up from 53 the previous week.

A total of 164 people had been arrested for offences including incitement to violence and contraventions of the Regulation of Gatherings Act, while 36 cases were already before the courts.

The South African Police Service also arrested more than 5 000 people for immigration-related offences during Operation Shanela in the week ending 15 June.

The Minister condemned recent anti-immigration protests that were accompanied by looting in parts of the Free State, saying vigilantism and attacks targeting people based on nationality are criminal acts.

Government has engaged social media platforms over content linked to the 30 June date, following some users circulating manipulated videos and images allegedly intended to incite violence and undermine the country's international reputation.

Kubayi stressed that while freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are protected by the Constitution, those rights do not extend to incitement of violence or the advocacy of hatred.

The IMC called on South Africans not to allow legitimate concerns about illegal migration to be exploited by individuals seeking to incite violence or destabilise the country.

“We repeat that the 30th of June 2026 will be a normal day for the country, economic and social activities will not be disrupted,” said Kubayi. – SAnews.gov.za

