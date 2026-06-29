Malawian national arrested for possession of explosive cables

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted explosive cables with an estimated street value of about R100 000 concealed in the luggage of a Malawian man travelling on an Interlink bus at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

BMA Acting Commissioner, retired Major-General David Chilembe, commended the vigilance and professionalism of border guards following the arrest of the suspect travelling from Malawi.

"This interception is a testament to the vigilance, professionalism, and dedication of our border guards, who remain committed to detecting and preventing the movement of prohibited and dangerous goods across our ports of entry,” Chilembe said.

On Sunday afternoon, a BMA border guard intercepted an Interlink bus travelling from Malawi after identifying suspicious luggage during routine inspections.

Upon further examination, explosive cables, which are classified as explosives in terms of the law, were found concealed inside a bag of rice.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Bomb Disposal Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, were immediately summoned to the scene to secure the explosives and conduct further investigations.

Chilembe said the interception demonstrates the Authority's unwavering commitment to protecting South Africa's borders and safeguarding the public from serious security threats.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat transnational organised crime and ensure that those who attempt to violate our laws are brought to justice," said Acting Commissioner Chilembe.

The Malawian man was detained at the Musina Police Station in Limpopo. Investigations are continuing to determine the origin, intended destination and possible criminal networks linked to the explosives.

The BMA reaffirmed that it remains resolute in strengthening border security through intelligence-led operations, advanced risk profiling and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to prevent the illegal movement of explosives, firearms, drugs and other contraband into and out of the Republic. – SAnews.gov.za