Sergeant Balie turns pain into a pursuit of justice

Monday, August 17, 2026

For Sergeant Felicity Balie, investigating crimes against women and children is more than a job – it is a calling shaped by what she witnessed growing up.

The 42-year-old investigator attached to the Paarl Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is among the women in blue being recognised by the South African Police Service (SAPS) as part of its national Women's Month campaign: “Women Leading the Reset Agenda”.

The campaign celebrates the dedication, resilience and professionalism of female police officers who protect women, children and other vulnerable groups while advancing the SAPS Reset Agenda through ethical leadership, accountability, professionalism, compassion and service excellence.

Balie joined SAPS in 2006 and has spent two decades serving her community. In 2012, she was appointed to the FCS Unit, where she developed extensive experience investigating crimes against women and children. Her commitment and consistent performance saw her promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2019.

For Balie, the work is deeply personal.

Growing up in a poor community, she witnessed children suffering and women experiencing domestic violence. Those experiences fuelled her determination to help people facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

“I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and help in times of need. Be that light in that dark tunnel,” she said.

That commitment was recently put into action in a case that resulted in a conviction in the Malmesbury Regional Court.

The case involved three child victims who had suffered prolonged abuse. Following a detailed investigation and court proceedings that placed the victims’ experiences and the impact of the crimes before the court, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment on three counts of rape.

For Balie, the outcome was about more than securing a conviction. It was about giving a family the opportunity to begin closing a painful chapter.

“I felt relieved, happy and grateful to God,” she said, recalling the day judgment was delivered.

“Just knowing that this family can finally close this chapter makes every challenge worthwhile.”

For her, seeing victims move from trauma towards healing is one of the most rewarding aspects of the job.

“To watch the trauma of one day be transformed into a beautiful story, of closure and a return to normal life for my victims, is the best feeling. That keeps me going,” she said.

Balie’s commitment to her work is balanced with her responsibilities at home. As a wife and mother of two, she acknowledges the demands of combining a career in policing with family life, but says her family continues to support her dedication to serving the community.

Women’s Month has a particular significance for Balie, who believes working with victims of gender-based violence requires more than investigative skills.

“It requires passion, patience and compassion,” she said.

Her message to victims is simple: they are not alone.

“What happened to you was not because of what you did, said or even initiated. There is help out there. You don’t need to go through this alone,” she said.

After 20 years in SAPS, including more than a decade in the FCS environment, Balie continues to use her position to give a voice to those who may struggle to speak for themselves.

Through her work, she remains committed to helping victims navigate the difficult road towards justice and healing – one case at a time. – SAnews.gov.za