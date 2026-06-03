South Africa’s Child Protection Month wraps up in Ezibeleni, Eastern Cape

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Social Development Acting Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will, in the fight against the scourge of statutory rape in the country, lead the closing of the Child Protection Campaign in Ezibeleni, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

The closing event will be held at Sinako Junior Primary School under the theme: “Working together in ending violence against children”.

In addition to multiple child abuse incidents such as cyberbullying, abduction, assault and child trafficking, South Africa has been experiencing a high prevalence of statutory rape, which remains a serious threat to efforts aimed at ensuring that children are protected.

In terms of Section 15 and 16 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007, any sexual activity involving a child under 16 years is illegal, regardless of consent.

“Child Protection Campaign is grounded in inter-sectoral collaboration approach and seeks to unite government departments, Civil Society Organisations, international development partners, and community structures,” the department said in a statement.

The campaign further seeks to strengthen collective responses to statutory rape amid rising teenage pregnancy rates and persistent gaps in mandatory reporting and case handling.

The department said that families are also placed at the centre of child protection efforts, regarded as the first line of defence in nurturing, development and the promotion of positive societal values.

At the closing event, residents of Ezibeleni and surrounding areas will be given an opportunity to make presentations on issues including gender-based violence, sexual exploitation, child neglect, child labour, substance abuse and teenage pregnancy, which continue to negatively affect children’s wellbeing and community development. – SAnews.gov.za