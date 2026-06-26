Substance abuse a daily challenge confronting communities

Friday, June 26, 2026

The Deputy Minister of Social Development Mogamad Ganief Ebrahim Hendricks has called for a more compassionate and innovative response to substance abuse, saying government must take services directly to vulnerable communities rather than expecting people to seek help on their own.

Addressing the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Tladi, Gauteng, on Thursday, the Deputy Minister said substance abuse remains a systemic crisis affecting families, communities and the country's social fabric.

The event formed part of South Africa's observance of the United Nations-designated day, held this year under the theme, “Innovative Responses: Confronting Substance Abuse and its Related Challenges”.

Hendricks said substance abuse was a daily challenge confronting communities across the country.

He highlighted the plight of homeless people and those living on the streets, saying they often bear the greatest burden of addiction while facing multiple barriers to accessing treatment and support.

According to the Deputy Minister, many homeless people struggling with substance use disorders also contend with untreated physical and mental health conditions, unemployment, limited skills development opportunities, social isolation and stigma.

"Innovation means breaking down silos. It means taking services out of government buildings and bringing them directly to the pavements, shelters, informal settlements, and wherever they are needed most," the Deputy Minister said.

He stressed that every person, regardless of their housing status, deserves access to a comprehensive continuum of care, including prevention programmes, treatment, rehabilitation, social reintegration and long-term aftercare.

The Department of Social Development, the Hendricks said, remains committed to providing screening and assessment services, holistic medical and psychosocial treatment, as well as reintegration programmes aimed at reuniting people recovering from substance use disorders with their families and communities.

He urged communities to support people in recovery and reject discrimination based on race, gender or social status.

The commemoration concluded with a renewed call for stronger partnerships to combat substance abuse and related social challenges, including homelessness, crime, violence and victimisation. – SAnews.gov.za