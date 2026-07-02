 Social Development welcomes Minister Pule

Thursday, July 2, 2026

The Department of Social Development has welcomed the appointment of Dina Pule as the Minister of the portfolio following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s changes to the National Executive.



“The department extends its heartfelt congratulations to Minister Pule on her appointment and looks forward to her leadership as the department continues to advance South Africa's social development agenda, strengthen social protection, and improve the lives of vulnerable individuals, families and communities,” the department said.



This as the Presidency on Wednesday held a Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.



READ | New Ministers, Deputy Ministers sworn in



President Ramaphosa announced changes to the National Executive in a statement on Tuesday night.



The Department of Social Development also extended its sincere appreciation to Acting Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga for her dedicated leadership and stewardship during her tenure as Acting Minister from 14 May 2026.



“The department is grateful for her guidance and commitment in ensuring continuity and stability during her tenure. We remain committed to working closely with Minister Pule to build on the progress made in delivering integrated social development services and implementing government's priorities in service of all South Africans,” it said.



Chikunga, who is the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, was appointed acting Minister following the removal of the then Minister Sisisi Tolashe from her position. -SAnews.gov.za