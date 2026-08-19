Service delivery deferred is dignity delayed, says Premier Ntuli

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has stressed the need for communities to receive basic services timeously and efficiently, saying delays undermine public confidence in government and compromise people’s dignity.

Ntuli was speaking during the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Report Back Session, held at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on Tuesday.

The session was held under the theme: “Confronting the Challenges Facing the Timely Delivery of Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities".

Ntuli said delays in the provision of basic services not only deepen existing backlogs but also erode public confidence in government and undermine the dignity of communities.

He said improving the timely delivery of services is essential to unlocking blockages, addressing long-standing backlogs and restoring trust between government and the people it serves.

“Municipalities remain at the frontline of service delivery and must be adequately supported, capacitated and held accountable to ensure that communities experience tangible improvements in their daily lives,” Ntuli said.

The Premier also called for stronger coordination across all spheres of government to ensure that service delivery challenges are addressed in an integrated and sustainable manner.

He said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government remained committed to strengthening municipal functionality and improving the delivery of basic services across the province.

The NCOP Report Back Session provided a platform to assess service delivery challenges, strengthen accountability and ensure that government interventions respond directly to the needs of communities.

Ntuli reiterated that government must remain focused on measurable progress, responsive institutions and effective service delivery that restores dignity and improves the quality of life of KwaZulu-Natal residents.

The Premier also reflected on the province’s successful hosting of the 46th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

He said the successful hosting of the summit reinforced KwaZulu-Natal’s position as a leading destination for major continental and international events.

According to Ntuli, events of this magnitude not only raise the province’s profile but also contribute to tourism, investment and economic activity. – SAnews.gov.za

