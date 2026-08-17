Government probes tailings storage facility failure at Samancor’s Dikwena mine

Monday, August 17, 2026

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in collaboration with the Limpopo-Olifants Catchment Management Agency (LOCMA), is investigating the failure of a Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at Samancor’s Dikwena Chrome mine, near Brits, in the North West.

The department and LOCMA were notified of a dam breach incident which occurred around 5:30pm on Thursday, 13 August 2026, and a team of engineers from the DWS Specialist Unit: Dam Safety Regulation, together with officials from LOCMA, was dispatched to the site.

The teams, alongside officials from the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), jointly conducted a joint assessment to determine the impact of the incident.

LOCMA is an agency established in terms of Section 78 of the National Water Act 36 of 1998 to manage water resources in the Limpopo-Olifants Water Management Area, which covers the area where the incident occurred.

According to the statement issued by Water and Sanitation, the failure occurred at Compartment 1B after its northern wall collapsed, resulting in the release of almost all the tailings/slimes stored in the compartment.

“Fortunately, the slimes were prevented from flowing towards the R566 provincial road by a railway line embankment and some berms in the adjacent Eland Mine. It can be confirmed that no casualties resulting from the tailings dam failure were reported; however, there was some damage to the mine’s infrastructure, the railway line, Eskom’s powerlines and pollution of an unnamed tributary,” Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said.

Water samples have been collected from the affected watercourse, with laboratory results still pending.

As a precautionary measure, the department has issued a verbal directive to the mine to cease the deposition of tailings in any of its tailings dams while investigations into the failure of the facility are underway.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina has reiterated her call to mining houses that own dams that meet the minimum requirements for classification as dams with a safety risk, as defined in the National Water Act, to register their tailings dams in order for the department to effectively play its oversight role.

Mining companies requiring further information or clarity on the registration of tailings dams can contact the department’s Dam Safety Office at damsafety@dws.gov.za – SAnews.gov.za

