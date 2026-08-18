President Ramaphosa appoints members of the FFC

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Musa Nene and Malijeng Ngqaleni as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), respectively.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said the appointments are in terms of section 221 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 and section 8 of the Financial and Fiscal Commission Act of 1997.



The Commission's primary objective is to make recommendations to Parliament, the provincial legislatures, local government, and other organs of state on financial and fiscal matters as envisaged in the Constitution and other national legislation.



In addition, the President appointed Bulelwa Dygrecia Nqadolo, Advocate Neo Khethang Tsholanku, Andrew Robert Donaldson, and Astrid Ludin as members of the Commission.

“The appointments are for a period of five years, effective from the date of assumption of office. Furthermore, the Chairperson serves as a full-time member, while the Deputy Chairperson and the other members serve on a part-time basis,” the Presidency said.

Nene also served as a Member of Parliament. He served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and as a member of the Local Organising Committee for the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa.



Ms. Ngqaleni is currently a member of the Commission. She is a former Deputy Director-General: Intergovernmental Relations at the National Treasury, where she was also the Chief Director: Provincial and Local Government Infrastructure and Director: Provincial Budget and Policy Analysis.



Ms. Nqadolo was previously a Deputy Director-General: Municipal Financial Governance, Deputy Director-General/Chief Financial Officer, Chief Director/Chief Financial Officer at the Eastern Cape Provincial Treasury and also served as Director: Financial Administration at the Eastern Cape.



Advocate Tsholanku serves as Head of Corporate: Legal Services at the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS). He is the former Head of Criminal Investigations at SARS and a General Manager: Legal and Compliance, Chief Legal Advisor, Legal Team Manager at Eskom, and Senior Legal Advisor at the South African Broadcasting Corporation. He was a practicing Advocate and also served as a public prosecutor.



Mr. Donaldson is a Senior Research Associate of the University of Cape Town Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit. He is a former Deputy Director-General of the National Treasury, responsible for the Budget Office and Public Finance, and served as the Acting Head of the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC).



Ms. Ludin was a Deputy Commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), where she was responsible for oversight over financial markets and retirement fund supervision, as well as the digital transformation of the FSCA.



She is the President of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS). In addition, Ludin held senior positions in several regulatory and policy institutions, including serving as the Commissioner at the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, a Deputy Director-General at the Department of Trade and Industry and a Deputy Commissioner at the Competition Commission and was a Senior Advisor at the Prudential Authority.



“Their expertise, experience, and institutional memory will add enormous value to the Commission,” the Presidency said.



President Ramaphosa has congratulated the appointees and wished them all the best in their new responsibilities.



Furthermore, the President expresses his appreciation for the former Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Patience Nombeko Mbava, for her dedication and expertise during her term of office. -SAnews.gov.za