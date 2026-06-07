Nearly 16 000 arrested as SAPS intensifies fight against crimes against children

Sunday, June 7, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS), working closely with key stakeholders, continues to intensify its fight against crimes against children, with 15 888 suspects arrested nationwide and 2 773 convicted over the past year.

As Child Protection Month draws to a close, SAPS has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and ensuring that perpetrators of abuse, exploitation and violence are brought to justice.

Throughout the month, law enforcement agencies, government departments, civil society organisations and community structures strengthened awareness campaigns, prevention initiatives and targeted operations aimed at safeguarding children from abuse, neglect, trafficking and other forms of violence.

SAPS’ Child Protection Month programme culminated in a dialogue session and learner engagement programme held in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, where more than 300 learners from local schools participated in discussions focused on protecting children and empowering young people.

The event was led by the National Component Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, and attended by Eastern Cape Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Policing, Major General Ngangema Xakavu; Executive Mayor of the Ntabankulu Local Municipality Vuyokazi Matwasa; senior SAPS officials, representatives from government departments, faith-based organisations and crime prevention stakeholders.

The solution-driven dialogue created an opportunity for learners, SAPS and stakeholders to engage openly on the consequences of teenage pregnancy, the legal implications of statutory rape and the lasting impact these crimes can have on the lives and futures of young people.

Delivering the keynote address, Lekhele encouraged learners to make informed choices, speak out against abuse and report criminal conduct.

She stressed the importance of creating safe environments where children are protected, supported and empowered to reach their full potential.

Law enforcement successes

Several notable convictions and investigations highlighted during Child Protection Month underscored both the scale of the challenge and the determination of law enforcement authorities to pursue offenders.

In Gauteng, the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court on 13 May 2026 sentenced a stepfather to five life terms and an additional 60 years' imprisonment for rape, sexual assault, crimen injuria and possession of child sexual abuse material. The victim was 12 years old when the abuse began.

In the Eastern Cape, members of the FCS Unit in Humansdorp arrested a 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman for the alleged rape of a critically ill seven-year-old girl following an intensive investigation. The alleged abuse came to light after medical personnel at a provincial hospital in Gqeberha detected signs of sexual abuse while the child was receiving treatment.

In the Western Cape, the High Court sentenced a paedophile from Ceres to five life terms and an additional 78 years' imprisonment for a series of sexual offences committed against two nine-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl.

In Limpopo, the Groblersdal Regional Court sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment on 2 June 2026 for the rape of a 10-year-old girl in the Motetema policing area.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban Magistrate's Court sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping his 12-year-old neighbour in 2021.

The arrests, convictions and ongoing awareness initiatives form part of SAPS' broader efforts to strengthen child protection and ensure that crimes against children are met with swift investigation and decisive action. – SAnews.gov.za