SAPS shines spotlight on commitment and leadership of young members

Saturday, June 6, 2026

As South Africa marks Youth Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is shining the spotlight on the commitment, innovation and leadership of its young members through its national campaign, “SAPS Youth - Leading the Reset Agenda”.

Through the theme: “My Blood is Blue”, SAPS is sharing the stories of young women and men, who have answered the call to serve and protect communities.

Their dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty embody the principles of the SAPS Reset Agenda and demonstrate the significant contribution young people are making towards building a safer South Africa.

Today, SAPS introduces the nation to a National Intervention Unit (NIU) operator, one of 10 active female NIU operators across the country.

The thirty-four-year-old police officer, whose identity cannot be revealed for security reasons, always knew she was destined for a profession in policing.

Being a police officer since 2016 places her at the forefront of the fight against crime; a 9 - 5 desk job was certainly not an option.

Her career kicked off at Amanzimtoti police station’s Client Service Centre (CSC), but the constable yearned for an opportunity that would not only challenge her mentally, but physically too.

She soon learnt of the National Intervention Unit and without hesitation, applied to join. The constable completed the rigorous selection process in 2019, which was by no means a small feat.

The 11-month-long intensive training is designed to test one's physical capabilities, endurance, and mental strength.

She loves being challenged and thrives in high-pressure environments that require rapid decision-making and adaptability. For her, the NIU represents the pinnacle of operational duty and professional growth within the SAPS.

An avid sportsperson with a passion for continuous learning, she holds a National Diploma in Sport Management (2013) and an Advanced Diploma in Management (2023). She is currently furthering her expertise by pursuing a Bachelor of Policing Honours degree.

She also forms part of the NIU training team as an assistant trainer and says everyone arrives fit, but what separates those who complete the course from those who give up is the mental resilience to endure when exhaustion sets in.

The NIU is a specialised tactical component within the SAPS, established in 2000 to respond to medium and high-risk incidents and serious violent crimes, which are beyond the scope of normal policing, including kidnappings, cash-in-transit robberies, illegal mining activities, gang-related crime, and national unrest incidents, among others.

An NIU operators’ badge, worn on the right, signifies that a member is trained to a high level of specialised tactical skills to effectively execute high-risk operations. These operators are equipped with specialised operational skills, discipline, and the tactical expertise necessary to address complex security threats.

“Serving as a young woman in the National Intervention Unit is both a profound privilege and a demanding responsibility. Every day, we step into high-risk operations, tactical interventions, and specialised security duties. It is an environment that tests your physical limits and demands absolute mental toughness,” the operator said.

This young officer is living proof that youth and gender are no longer barriers to operating at the absolute peak of policing. – SAnews.gov.za