Police deployed to restore and maintain law and order in Mossel Bay

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane says the South African Police Service has deployed the necessary resources while also intensifying operations to restore and maintain law and order in Mossel Bay and other parts of the country.



This comes after the murder of Nhlamulo Sambo who initial reports claimed that he was targeted during protests against illegal migration.



However, police have confirmed that there is no evidence linking his death to tribalism, xenophobia, anti-immigration protests, or his identity as a Tsonga-speaking South African.

“We are actively investigating all criminal acts related to these incidents, and those responsible will be identified, arrested and brought before the courts.”



READ | Police arrest suspect in Mossel Bay teen murder



Speaking at a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) media briefing held in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape on Wednesday, Dimpane urged everyone in the country to respect the laws of the country and that if they choose to march, they should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights of others.



“No grievance, no matter how strongly felt, justifies violence, intimidation, assault, the destruction of property, looting, or threats against any person or community. We cannot allow criminal elements to hijack legitimate concerns and turn them into acts of lawlessness,” Dimpane said.



Dimpane said the NATJOINTS will provide a comprehensive update on the security situation, ongoing interventions, operational deployments and measures being implemented to safeguard all people living in South Africa.



Rule of law

Also speaking at the briefing was NATJOINTS Chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, who assured the people of South Africa that government remains firmly in control of the security environment.



“Through NATJOINTS, all law enforcement, intelligence and security structures are working in a coordinated manner to maintain public order, protect lives and property, uphold the Constitution, and enforce the laws of the Republic without fear, favour or prejudice,” she said.



Mosikili said South Africa is governed by the Constitution and the rule of law, not by intimidation, violence, ultimatums, or mob justice.



“Therefore, no individual, movement, organisation or grouping has the authority to take the law into its own hands, conduct unlawful operations, intimidate communities, target individuals based on their nationality or seek to enforce immigration laws outside the framework of the law.



“The responsibility for maintaining public order, combating crime and enforcing immigration legislation rests exclusively with duly authorised law enforcement agencies acting within the confines of the Constitution and the law,” Mosikili said.



Mosikili said over the past week, law enforcement agencies have demonstrated their commitment to protecting the rule of law through decisive action against those engaged in public violence and criminal conduct.



“In the Free State, 166 individuals have been arrested for offences linked to public violence and related criminal activities. In the Western Cape, five suspects have been arrested in connection with incidents of violence and intimidation,” she said.



Mosikili commended the detectives for the swift arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of Sambo.



“The speed with which investigators acted demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime are identified and brought before the courts."



Mosikili used the occasion to clarify the killing of Sambo and said based on the information at the disposal of the police, Sambo’s death is not linked to the recent unrest in the area.



“We therefore urge the public to refrain from speculation and the spreading of misinformation, and to allow the investigation to proceed unhindered. We therefore urge the public to refrain from speculation and the spreading of misinformation, and to allow the investigation to proceed unhindered,” she said.



Contravention of the Immigration Act

According to Mosikili, in the past three weeks alone, more than 5 000 illegal immigrants have been arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.



Since 1 January 2026, law enforcement operations conducted across the country have resulted in the arrest of 34 798 illegal immigrants and in the previous financial year, 76 588 illegal immigrants were arrested.



Mosikili said the arrests send a clear message that those who incite violence, encourage vigilantism, threaten communities, destroy property or undermine public order will face the full consequences of the law.



“We will not tolerate any attempt to destabilise communities, threaten national stability, disrupt economic activity or challenge the authority of the democratic State. NATJOINTS strongly condemns the recent violent incidents in Mossel Bay that resulted in the tragic loss of two lives during activities associated with antiforeigner demonstrations,” she said.



Mosikili said foreign nationals who enter, remain or work in South Africa unlawfully are in contravention of the Immigration Act and expose themselves to arrest, detention and deportation processes as prescribed by law.



“Through ongoing multidisciplinary operations involving the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, Border Management Authority and other law enforcement agencies, thousands of undocumented foreign nationals continue to be identified, arrested, processed and deported in accordance with the law.



“Operations such as Operation Shanela and other targeted interventions continue to yield significant results in addressing illegal immigration, organised crime, crossborder criminality and related offences,” Mosikili said. – SAnews.gov.za

