Free State officer allegedly kills three family members before taking own life

A tragic shooting incident involving a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has left three people dead, two injured and a police officer deceased in Hennenman, Free State.

The SAPS in the Free State says it is shocked and deeply concerned by the incident, which allegedly involved a 47-year-old Rural Safety Coordinator stationed in Hennenman.

According to preliminary information, the officer reported for duty at 16:00 on Saturday. In the early hours of Sunday, 7 June, at about 00:30, he allegedly drove to Whittes Plot near Hennenman in search of his girlfriend.

Police said that after failing to find her, the officer and the girlfriend's uncle went to another location where a family gathering was taking place.

"Upon arrival at the place, and after being informed that the girlfriend was not there, an argument allegedly ensued, during which the member allegedly opened fire," police said.

The girlfriend's mother, her uncle and a 25-year-old woman were declared dead at the scene.

Two other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the other suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Police further allege that after the shooting, the officer returned to his vehicle and fatally shot himself.

The motive for the incident remains unknown and is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Free State Provincial Commissioner, Thabang Lesia, strongly condemned the incident and extended his condolences to the affected families.

"This is a deeply disturbing and senseless incident that has left several families devastated. On behalf of the South African Police Service in the Free State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured victims a speedy recovery," said Lesia.

He stressed that while the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still under investigation, there can be no justification for such conduct.

"The SAPS in the Free State remains committed to accountability and to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and integrity among its members," he said.

Lesia has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the events leading up to the incident.

Cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest will be registered and investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. - SAnews.gov.za