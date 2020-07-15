Minister Mantashe tests positive for COVID-19

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle have tested positive for the virus.

According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the Minister received his results on Tuesday.

“This was the Minister’s third round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus. Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the Minister will continue to work from home,” said the GCIS.

Mantashe remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond.

“The Minister has directed all members of his private office in government to also test.

“As we wish Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling Coronavirus.”

The GCIS called on society to observe World Health Organization (WHO) protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing. – SAnews.gov.za