Africa Communications Week activities kick off

Africa Communications Week activities, led by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), have kicked off today (Tuesday).

The events are being held under the theme, 'Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want'.

At the first event held at the National School of Government, GCIS Director of International Media Engagement, Ayanda Holo, highlighted the importance of the week.

“The Africa Communications Week is a week and a campaign that is celebrated across 20 countries on the continent and the diaspora.

“The main aim is really to shape the skills of communicators in Africa, who lead their own narratives, develop and get their fair share of voices in global affairs, continental affairs and domestic affairs,” he said.

Holo emphasised the importance of Africans taking charge of their own narratives and the significance of doing so without fear of prosecution.

“... This campaign was shaped to get Africans together in one room and those who African interests at heart and in action to contribute in sharing of ideas.

“Our Constitution is incredibly clear on the freedom of expression. One of the cornerstones of any respectable democracy is people imparting knowledge, building knowledge and sharing that knowledge,” he said.

Further events are expected to be held as follows: