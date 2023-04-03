Condolences for former journalist Jeremy Gordin

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of renowned journalist, author and poet Jeremy Gordin.

Gordin died at the weekend following an alleged home invasion when he was alone in his home.

In a statement, Acting GCIS Director-General Michael Currin said those who are alleged to be responsible for Gordin’s death must be brought to book.

“Government conveys its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Gordin. He will also be remembered for his generosity, humour, knowledge of literature and history, and the numerous lives he touched, in addition to his outstanding contribution to journalism in South Africa.

“The government is confident that the law enforcement authorities will expedite the investigation to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the death of our late, esteemed journalist face the full might of the law,” Currin said.

The statement called on those with information about his death to come forward as investigations into Gordin’s death are underway.

“South Africans are encouraged to work with the police and provide information that can assist in police investigations.

“Gordin was born in Pretoria in 1952 and attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Unisa. He was a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent as well as a former editor of the Daily Sun. He was an author who co-authored two investigative journalism books, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night’s Damage.

“He was well known for writing a best-selling biography of former President Jacob Zuma, among other works of non-fiction and poetry,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za