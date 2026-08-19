Market access and investment top of the agenda at Eastern Cape Export Symposium

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, will address the Eastern Cape Export Symposium and Exhibition Ministerial Dinner this evening to enhance collaboration between national, and provincial institutions while increasing awareness and uptake of the department’s export support programmes and services.

The three-day symposium and exhibition, which kicks off today, will focus on export competitiveness, market access, inward buying mission, investment promotion and strategic partnerships to expand export opportunities for South African businesses and is a collaboration between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), the Eastern Cape Provincial Government and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).

Tau said the Eastern Cape remains one of South Africa’s leading export provinces, with internationally competitive sectors including automotive manufacturing, agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, ocean economy and renewable energy.

"The Eastern Cape sits at the centre of our industrialisation and export diversification agenda. Its automotive, agro-processing and ocean economy sectors, anchored by industrial infrastructure such as the Coega Special Economic Zone and East London Industrial Development Zone, give the province the depth to compete globally and to help us broaden our export base beyond traditional markets.

“As global trade conditions shift, strengthening these local export capabilities and connecting more of our enterprises, particularly small and black-owned businesses, to international markets is central to building a more resilient and inclusive economy," he said.

Tau added that the dtic has been an active partner in previous editions through technical presentations on trade agreements, export incentives and export development programmes.

Since its inception in 2019, the symposium has become the Eastern Cape flagship export promotion platform, attracting over 4000 delegates, supporting more than 1200 enterprises, hosting 300 exhibitors, and facilitating export opportunities estimated at R200 million. – SAnews.gov.za

