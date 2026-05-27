Joint Durban CBD operation closes non-compliant businesses

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

A high-impact multidisciplinary law enforcement operation on Monday led to the arrest of 23 undocumented foreign nationals and the closure of five non-compliant retail outlets operating along Dr Pixley KaSeme and Anton Lembede streets in Durban.

The operation formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance with immigration legislation, enhance public safety, and restore order in key business and trading areas within the city centre.

Durban Metro Police Service spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said authorities were responding to growing concerns over illegal retail outlets, undocumented foreign nationals, unsanitary conditions, prostitution and the sale of illegal narcotics in and around the CBD.

“A total of 32 individuals were detained for immigration status verification by officials from the Department of Home Affairs. Following verification processes, 23 undocumented foreign nationals between the ages of 21 and 54 were confirmed to be unlawfully in the Republic and subsequently arrested in terms of the Immigration Act,” Zungu said.

Zungu said those arrested included nationals from Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and China.

Five businesses were shut down for failing to comply with applicable legislation and regulatory requirements.

The city commended the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved in the operation, including the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, Department of Employment and Labour, Department of Health, Metro Police and other law enforcement partners.

“The city remains committed to sustained multi-disciplinary operations aimed at ensuring compliance with the law, maintaining public order, and creating a safer environment for residents, businesses, and visitors in the Durban CBD,” the eThekwini Municipality said. – SAnews.gov.za

