EC Premier leads investment and maritime mission to Italy, Greece

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is leading a high-level government and business delegation on an official working visit to Italy and Greece to strengthen trade, investment and oceans economy partnerships.

The international mission, taking place from 24 May to 5 June 2026, forms part of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government’s strategic international relations and economic diplomacy programme aimed at positioning the province as a competitive destination for investment, maritime development, tourism and trade within the global economy.

The delegation will participate in a series of high-level engagements, including government meetings, business roundtables, maritime industry discussions and investment networking platforms in Rome, Sicily, Naples, Malta and Athens.

A key highlight of the visit will be participation in Posidonia 2026, one of the world’s leading maritime and shipping exhibitions.

The programme seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation and unlock opportunities in several strategic sectors, including the oceans economy, maritime industries, port infrastructure and logistics, shipbuilding and repair, aquaculture and fisheries, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, skills development, maritime education, and broader trade and investment partnerships.

Mabuyane said the visit aligns with the province’s broader economic growth and industrialisation agenda.

“The Eastern Cape is strategically positioned to become a leading maritime and investment hub on the African continent. Through these engagements, we aim to forge meaningful partnerships that will contribute towards economic growth, job creation, skills transfer and investment attraction for our province,” the Premier said.

During the Italy leg of the programme, the delegation will engage with regional governments, port authorities, maritime training institutions and industry leaders in Lazio, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Reggio Emilia and Naples.

Discussions are expected to focus on potential cooperation agreements in maritime training, port development, tourism, aquaculture, manufacturing and innovation.

In Greece, the delegation will attend the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition and engage with key stakeholders in the global maritime sector, including government leaders, shipping associations, maritime investors and maritime training institutions.

The delegation will also showcase investment opportunities linked to the Eastern Cape’s oceans economy to international stakeholders.

Representatives participating in the mission include officials from the Office of the Premier, the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Coega Special Economic Zone, East London Industrial Development Zone, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council, maritime-linked institutions affiliated with Nelson Mandela University, and members of the provincial business sector.

The provincial government said the mission is expected to contribute significantly towards expanding the Eastern Cape’s global economic footprint and strengthening strategic international partnerships that support inclusive economic development.

Eastern Cape Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will serve as Acting Premier during Mabuyane’s absence to ensure continuity in governance. – SAnews.gov.za