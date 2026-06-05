Deputy President receives courtesy visit from Cuba’s Ambassador to South Africa

Friday, June 5, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Friday received a courtesy visit in Johannesburg from the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to South Africa, Fakri Rodríguez Pinelo.

The Presidency said the courtesy call reaffirmed the historically friendly ties between the governments and peoples of South Africa and Cuba, while also underscoring Cuba’s willingness to continue deepening bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Discussions focused on the strong historical ties between South Africa and Cuba, anchored in Cuba’s support for South Africa’s liberation struggle and in the shared values of sovereignty, multilateralism, respect for international law, peace and South-South cooperation.

"We are committed to sustaining and strengthening this cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples," the Deputy President said at the meeting.

He welcomed the longstanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries in health, education, infrastructure development, water and sanitation, science and innovation, as well as sport, arts and cultural exchange, noting that these areas remain strategic priorities for both nations.

The Deputy President also expressed South Africa’s anticipation of hosting the 19th Session of the South Africa-Cuba Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) later this year.

“The Deputy President reaffirmed South Africa's enduring solidarity with Cuba and expressed South Africa's support for the lifting of the US embargo and unilateral coercive measures against Cuba, which have caused devastating humanitarian and socio-economic difficulties for the people of Cuba,” the Presidency said. -SAnews.gov.za