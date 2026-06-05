Deputy President hails SA rollout of HIV prevention injection as major milestone

Friday, June 5, 2026

With government officially rolling out the injection for both HIV treatment and prevention on Friday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile says this milestone represents one of the most significant scientific advances in HIV prevention in recent years.

“Lenacapavir provides us with a powerful new opportunity to strengthen prevention efforts, particularly among populations that continue to experience high rates of new infections,” Mashatile said on Thursday in Johannesburg during an engagement with the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), Private Sector Forum and Captains of Industry.

Lenacapavir injection can be used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of HIV infection in HIV-negative people, as well as for the treatment of HIV in adults for whom other HIV medicines have not worked.

“For decades, researchers, healthcare workers, governments and communities have worked tirelessly to develop more effective tools to prevent HIV transmission.

“Its introduction demonstrates the value of science, innovation and partnership in addressing some of the world's most complex public health challenges.

“However, we must remember that scientific breakthroughs alone do not change lives. Their success depends on access, affordability, public trust and effective implementation,” the Deputy President said.

He said the rollout of Lenacapavir will require strong collaboration across all sectors of society.

“It will require awareness campaigns, community mobilisation, healthcare worker training, effective supply chains and sustainable financing.

“Most importantly, it will require us to ensure that no vulnerable community is left behind. The private sector thus has an important role to play in supporting this effort through workplace education, logistics support, investment and public awareness initiatives,” the Deputy President said.

Call for private sector to invest in youth

Mashatile has called on the private sector to invest in the future of young people, as adolescent girls and young women continue to carry a disproportionate burden of new HIV infections in South Africa.

“This remains one of the most urgent challenges in our national response. We must also pay particular attention to the needs of young people.

“Young people require more than healthcare services alone. They need education, economic opportunities, skills development, safety and hope for the future. They need access to accurate information, prevention services and supportive environments that empower them to make informed choices,” Mashatile said.

He said the private sector can make a meaningful contribution through bursaries, internships, skills development programmes, workplace-linked initiatives and partnerships with schools, universities and community organisations.

“Investing in young people is not only the right thing to do; it is one of the smartest investments we can make in our country's future.

“Additionally, the close relationship between public health and gender-based violence and femicide should not be ignored. Violence against women and girls is not only a social justice issue. It is a public health issue,” the Deputy President said.

He added that gender-based violence contributes to HIV vulnerability, poor mental health outcomes, family instability and economic insecurity.

“Addressing this challenge requires action across all sectors of society. Business leaders can contribute by strengthening workplace policies, supporting survivor referral systems, promoting gender equality and creating environments free from harassment and discrimination.

“Together, we must send a clear message that gender-based violence has no place in our homes, in our communities or in our workplaces,” Mashatile said.

Response to tuberculosis

While HIV remains a major public health challenge, Mashatile said South Africa must not lose focus on Tuberculosis (TB).

“TB continues to claim thousands of lives each year and remains one of the leading causes of death among people living with HIV.

“Although South Africa has made encouraging progress in reducing TB incidence and improving treatment outcomes, we cannot afford to become complacent,” he said.

The Deputy President underscored the importance of continuing to strengthen screening programmes, improve access to diagnostics, support treatment adherence, and find those individuals who remain undiagnosed and untreated.

“In this regard, we are encouraged by plans to introduce near-point-of-care TB diagnostic services, bringing testing closer to communities and reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment.

“We urge the private sector to support these efforts by integrating TB screening into workplace health programmes and supporting community-based initiatives that increase awareness and access to care. Early detection saves lives!” Mashatile said. -SAnews.gov.za